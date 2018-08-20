Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market Report 2018 – Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, LifeNet Health Inc.

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market is estimated to reach $13 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2024. Soft tissue injuries occur through direct or indirect trauma to ligaments, muscles, joint capsules, or others. This leads to increased pain, inflammation, and altered internal tissue stress. Soft tissues can be healed or repaired by fixing rotator cuff, shoulder labrum, ACL/PCL, meniscal repair, graft options for tendons and cartilage along with devices for hip arthroscopy. These devices are basically used for closed technique treatments of injured or worn joints. These treatments are majorly performed on knee and shoulder joints while interest among surgical community in hip and small joint arthroscopy is also growing.

The global orthopedic soft tissue repair and sports medicine market is boosting significantly, driven by factors such as, increasing occurrence of tissue injuries among aging population, growing obese population, lack of alternatives for soft tissue repair surgeries, and need for innovative medical technologies. Though, factors such as high cost of surgical procedures and lack of awareness may hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, technological advancements and increasing awareness and promotion of advanced platelet rich plasma devices would provide future scope in the coming years.

The global orthopedic soft tissue repair and sports medicine market is bifurcated on the basis of injury location, surgical procedure, and geography. The market is segmented by injury location as hip, knee, shoulder, and others. The orthopedic soft tissue repair market by surgical procedure is segmented as shoulder labarum, ACL/PCL, meniscal repair, biceps tenodesis, hip arthroscopy, rotator cuff, and others.

Based on geography, global orthopedic soft tissue repair and sports medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include DePuy Synthes, AlloSource, Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, ArthroCare Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, LifeNet Health Inc., and Acera Surgical Inc., among others.

Scope of Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market:

Injury Location Segments

Hip

Knee

Shoulder

Other Injury Locations

Surgical Procedure Segments

Shoulder Labarum

ACL/PCL

Meniscal Repair

Biceps Tenodesis

Hip Arthroscopy

Rotator Cuff

Other Surgical Procedures

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

