Cancer Bioinformatics: A New Approach

Cancer is one of the complex and a common disease in which abnormal cells divide without control It can also spread to other parts of the body through blood and lymph systems. The poor diagnosis of the disease can be of many reasons like cell differentiation and origin, resistance against drugs and understanding of pathogenesis. The network and interaction between proteins and genes play an important role in cancer molecular mechanisms. Also, it is very important to introduce new concepts into cancer research to improve diagnosis therapies and prognosis of diseases. Cancer bioinformatics is an important part of the systems clinical medicine in cancer and the core tool and approach to carry out investigations in system biology. It is the ultimate goal being the discovery of new therapeutics and diagnosis of cancer.

This is going to be one of the major topics in the conference named, “World Congress on Cancer Therapy and Oncology Research”.

It gives us immense pleasure to welcome you to the “World Cancer Congress 2018” on December 12-13, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. A conference bringing together some of the most recognised names in health care and pharmacy practice, providing all of us the opportunity to gain international research knowledge about cancer.

The conference includes Prompt Keynote Presentations, Special Sessions, Workshop, Symposium, Oral talks, Poster Presentations and Sponsors/Exhibitor.