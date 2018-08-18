Can Cancer be Cured through CAM?

#Cancer is a “great imitator”. Thus, it is common for people diagnosed with #cancer to have been treated for other diseases, which were hypothesized to be causing their symptoms. #Cancer begins in your cells, which are the building blocks of your body. Normally, your body forms new cells as you need them, replacing old cells that die. Sometimes this process goes wrong. New cells grow even when you don’t need them, and old cells don’t die when they should. These extra cells can form a mass called a #tumor.

#Tumors can be benign or malignant. #Benigntumors aren’t cancer while #malignant ones are. Cells from #malignanttumors can invade nearby tissues. They can also break away and spread to other parts of the body. Most cancers are named for where they start. For example, #lungcancer starts in the lung, and breast cancer starts in the breast. The spread of cancer from one part of the body to another is called #metastasis. Most treatment plans may include surgery, radiation or #chemotherapy. Some may involve hormone therapy, #immunotherapy or other types of biologic therapy, or stem cell transplantation. *One choice you might be thinking about is complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). #CAM is the term for medical products and practices that are not part of standard care. Examples of CAM therapies are acupuncture, chiropractic, and herbal medicines. People with cancer may use CAM to

· Help cope with the side effects of #cancer treatments

· Ease worries of #cancertreatment and related stress

· Feel that they are doing something more to help their own care

#CAM treatments do not work for everyone. Some methods, such as acupuncture, might help with nausea, pain and other side effects of cancer treatment. Talk to your doctor to make sure that all aspects of your cancer care work together.

(*Cancer Alternative Therapies article by medlineplus)

The global cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 101.0 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 168.6 billion in 2020. The global cancer biomarkers market is expected to reach USD 15,973.8 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2015 to 2020. In 2010, the global cancer market was valued at $54 billion, with forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) growth to $81 billion by 2016.