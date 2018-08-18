Advanced Research in Gastroenterology and Hepatology

Gastroenterology includes the study of the normal action (physiology) of the gastrointestinal organs including the movement of material through the stomach and digestive system, the assimilation and retention of supplements into the body, expulsion of waste from the system, and the capacity of the liver as a digestive organ. Hepatology is a branch of medicine concerned with the investigation, anticipation, analysis and management of infections that influence the liver, gallbladder, biliary tree and pancreas. Hepatitis influences a huge number of people internationally and is related with a few poor results including liver transplant and liver disease. There have been staggering progressions in the gastrointestinal and hepatology space. These incorporate developments in colorectal tumor screening, case endoscopy, cures for hepatitis C and new biologic treatments, efficacy of video capsule endoscopy in the management of suspected small Bowel Bleeding in patients with continuous flow left ventricular assist devices, Ursodeoxycholic acid and bile-acid mimetics as restorative agents for cholestatic liver infections and impact of body mass index on surgical and oncological outcomes in laparoscopic total mesorectal excision for privately progressed rectal cancer after neoadjuvant 5-fluorouracil-based chemoradiotherapy and some more.

Gastroenterology and Hepatology Conferences is considered as one of the major conferences that interest to the Internal Medicine faculty members, doctors and surgeons and encourage them to share their working to the social community to make them aware of the best possible treatment methodologies. Gastro Summit 2018 is designed to update physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare providers practicing in gastroenterology and hepatology about new approaches to the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal and liver diseases. Speakers will present data on multiple topics including general gastroenterology, inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal neoplasia, oesophageal diseases, motility, nutrition, pancreaticobiliary disorders, endoscopy, and hepatology.

We welcome all the participants and contributors from worldwide to attend 2nd International Conference on Gastroenterology and Hepatology, which is going to be held in Bangkok, Thailand during November 23-24, 2018 across the theme “Implementing Advanced therapies in the field of Gastroenterology and Hepatology”.

The Gastro Summit 2018 is a unique platform for a focused plan of the current research in the field of Gastroenterology and Hepatology which includes prompt Keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, Delegate views, board talks, and Exhibitions.

We invite Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, General Physicians, Microbiologists, Virologists, Pathologists, Oncologists, Surgeons, Researchers, Students, Business delegates and Young researchers across the globe to join us at the Gastro Summit 2018, where you will be sure to have a meaningful experience with scholars from around the world.

Website url : http://gastrocongress.alliedacademies.com/