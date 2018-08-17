Worldwide Menstrual Cup Market Ready to set outstanding Growth from 2018 to 2023

Global Menstrual Cup Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Menstrual Cup Market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Global menstrual cup market is highly dominated by America and Europe owing to the presence of huge players, and more attention toward the health hygiene. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to presence of huge opportunity and untapped market. India and China are the major contributor for the Asia Pacific market. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa show the steady growth due to the poor economic condition especially in Africa region.

Global Menstrual Cup Market – Key Players

Some of the players operating in the Global Menstrual Cup are Diva International Inc. (Canada), Lune Group Ltd (Finland), The Keeper Inc. (US), Mooncup (UK), Intimina (Sweden), Me Luna (USA), Ruby Cup (UK) and others.

Global Menstrual Cup Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the analysis into four key dynamics for the convenience and enhanced understanding of the report;

By Types: Comprises Hollow, Pointy, Flat, and Round among others.

By Usage: Disposable and Reusable.

By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics and Individual Woman.

By Region: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

The Disposable segment accounted for 45% of market share in 2016.

Whereas, the Reusable segment accounted for the largest segment owing to its aspects such as eco-friendliness, reduction of waste disposal, durability, cost-effectiveness, and reusability.

Global Menstrual Cup Market – Summary

A Menstrual Cup is a female sanitary product in the form of a small bell-shaped cup which can be inserted into the vagina to prevent leakage of menstrual fluids. It is typically made out of medical grade material for intimate use. They have become one of the most affordable solutions for feminine hygiene protection. They are reusable and boast of lifespan ranging from 1 to 10 years. Growing awareness among the female population about the available options, availability of different cups with different sizes, increasing number of awareness campaigns conducted by manufacturers, women communities, and educational institutes can drive the market growth across the globe. Market Research Future (MRFR) forecasts in its extensive report that the Global Menstrual Cups Market is set to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Available prices of menstrual cups ranging from low to high coupled with complete protection from leaks give it a universal appeal. Moreover, government initiatives educate women about hygiene and how to use menstrual cups. For instance, the Serithi Campaign was launched in 2015 in South Africa with the aim to address the issues faced by young girls as they are unequipped to deal with their menstrual cycle.

However, tough competition from other menstruation products could potentially undermine the market growth in the forthcoming years. On the other hand, attractive features present in menstrual cups namely comfort, eco-friendliness, affordability, practicality, convenience, cleanliness, and safety are further projected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

One of the most popular trends making its way into the menstrual cups market is LOONCUP, world’s first Bluetooth connected menstrual cup. LOONCUP provides women with tools and analytics for monitoring their bodies, using metrics from menstruation as a key indicator. This is a cutting-edge technology developed to make menstruation easier to handle.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

January 18, 2018 – My Cup NZ, a social enterprise and the Tukau Community Fund together announced that these partnering companies are aiming to convert all women and girls in Northland to menstrual cups and to lift women out of ‘period poverty’ offered them free menstrual cups and to give them an opportunity to experience a wide range of benefits of these cups.

