The Rx Solution Makes Medication Affordable to Patients with Lung Disease

[BOYNTON BEACH, 8/17/2018]—Many Americans are suffering from lung disease. The American Lung Association, in fact, says that over 35 million individuals in the country have some sort of chronic lung disease. This type of disease encompasses a range of conditions, including bronchitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Their treatment can be expensive. That is where The Rx Solution can help.

Lung Disease Costing People Thousands of Dollars

One of the most costly lung diseases is COPD. According to a study published in Dove Medical Press, the mean cost of COPD to a patient ranges from $3,238 to $76,159. Healthcare expenses increase further among patients who have frequent flare-ups and more hospital time, the study said.

Besides COPD, another expensive lung disease is asthma. An article published in the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America reported that the overall treatment cost for asthma is $18 billion annually. The article also found that the average individual spends $3,000 to $7,000 in treatments.

Making Lung Disease Medication Affordable

The cost of lung disease can take a major financial toll on anyone suffering from the condition. The good news is that there is an affordable way for people to get the medication they need for their lung disease. They can turn to The Rx Solution, a full-service prescription assistance organization.

The Rx Solution encourages individuals with lung disease to apply for its ProAir patient assistance program. Qualifying for this program drastically decreases the cost of medications.

The organization makes it easy for patients to apply for the ProAir program. It has gotten rid of the paperwork and time-consuming calls involved in applying for prescription coverage. Qualified patients simply need to fill out the application form and submit it through the company’s website.

About The Rx Solution

The goal of The Rx Solution is to alleviate the burden of elderly, low-income, or uninsured individuals who need medication but struggle to pay the costs. It takes the financial burden off people’s shoulders by helping them search for the right patient assistance program. It brings together the nation’s pharmaceutical firms, healthcare providers, and doctors to assist patients in applying for patient assistance programs that fulfill their needs.

Visit their website at https://rxsolution.net/.