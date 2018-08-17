Global Financial Analytics market size for the years 2016-2018 and forecast of the same for year 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Financial Analytics Market Global industry analysis By type (Data integration, DBMS, OLAP & Visualization Tools, Reporting & Analysis, Analytical Solutions, Consulting & Support); By Application(Assets and liability Management, Payables Management, Budgetary Control Management, Profitability Management, Receivables Management, GRC Management); By deployment(On premise, Cloud); By industry(BFSI, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Others) & By region – Forecast(2018 – 2023),” the market will be driven by technological innovation in businesses and growing competition.

North America will Dominate the Financial Analytics Market

North America will dominate the Financial Analytics Market in the forecast period. This is due to the high acceptance of financial analytics across multiple industries along with the growth of technology. Asia Pacific is expected to show a strong growth due to increasing awareness of financial analytics and favourable government initiatives. The growing demand for information storage and analysis increase due to the generation of information will drive the growth of analytical services in Asia Pacific.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

Among the end users, the BFSI segment will have the largest share in the market due to the growing application of financial analytics in the banking and financial services. In the deployment type, the cloud segment will have the highest growth among the big, medium, small enterprises as they are increasingly adopting cloud based solutions in handling their large volume of confidential data. These solutions provide the enterprises with a greater control over the access to confidential information from distant places. The growing use of mobiles will also drive the growth of cloud based solutions.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Technological advancements and growing demand for cloud based services will elevate the demand for analytics tools.

Increased focus on data analysis will propel the demand for analytics platform in the coming years.

Growth in data intensity and the awareness related to financial analytics usage will boost the growth of the Financial Analytics Market.

To access the full report @ https://industryarc.com/Report/15406/financial-analytics-market.html

Key Players of the Financial Analytics Market

The key players of the Financial Analytics Market include International Business Machines Corporation(IBM), Microstrategy, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. IBM helps in optimizing the digital finance strategy and operations and enterprise performance management. Microstrategy improves the finance operations and even the service quality for employees and customers. Deloitte has announced the arrival of Solution Print which that provides companies with process models to create a cloud based enterprise management solution.

The Financial Analytics Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Growing application of cloud analytics will drive the growth of the Financial Analytics Market in the forecast period.

Financial Analytics Market By Type

Data integration

DBMS

OLAP & Visualization Tools

Reporting & Analysis

Analytical Solutions

Consulting & Support

Others

Financial Analytics Market By Application

Assets And Liability Management

Payables Management

Budgetary Control Management

Profitability Management

Receivables Management

GRC Management

Financial Analytics Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Financial Analytics Market By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Retail

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Others

Financial Analytics Market By Geography (13+ countries)

Financial Analytics Market Entropy

Company Profiles

SAP A.G.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Hitachi Consulting Corporation

Information Builders

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Microsoft Corporation

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

Sample Report @ https://industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15406

What can you expect from the report?

The Financial Analytics Market Report is prepared with the main agenda to cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories

2. Market Trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End User Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)