Food Glazing Agents Market based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Food Glazing Agents Market Overview:

Food glazing agents are natural or synthetic substances to food to provide a waxy, homogeneous, glazed texture to prevent water loss and impart protection. These substances are considered as food additives which gives coating ability, binding capability and improves the visual appeal. Food glazing agents are used as food toppings in various bakery and confectionary products in order to improve the texture and appearance of cakes, biscuits, cookies, chocolates, toffees and other products. These are often used as coatings on fruits and vegetables preserving its freshness and value, and hence exporting the fruits and vegetables to various countries become easy.

With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in the appearance and texture of foods along with the multiple benefits of food glazing agents, the demand for food glazing agents will drive the market growth from 2016 to 2021. Also, with the growth of food additive market and advancement in food technology coupled with the innovation and introduction of new natural and organic products under the food glazing agent’s category has boosted the sales of food glazing agents. These factors have led to the adoption of the food glazing agents in various food applications such as processed foods and convenience foods manufacturing industries, among others.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the food glazing agents market are as Capol GmbH (Germany), Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (U.S.), Strahl & Pitsch (U.S.), British Wax (U.K.), Masterol Foods (Australia), Stéarinerie Dubois (France), and Koster Keunen (U.S.)

Segments:

Food Glazing Agents Market has been segmented on the basis of sources which comprises of stearic acid, beeswax, carnauba wax, candelilla wax, shellac, paraffin wax and others

Food glazing agents has been segmented on the basis of by type coating agents, surface-finishing agents, firming agents, film formers and others

Food glazing agents is segmented on the basis of by application bakery, confectionery, processed meat, poultry & fish, fruits & vegetables, functional foods and others

Regional Analysis:

The global Food glazing agents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe region has the major market share. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the Food Glazing Agents market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. The high consumption of processed and convenience food products in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America and growing demand for bakery and confectionery products especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.

