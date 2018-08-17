Current Trends in Human Papillomavirus Testing Market with Future Scope Analysis

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Human Papillomavirus Testing Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Human Papillomavirus Testing Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Human Papillomavirus Testing.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Human Papillomavirus Testing Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Human Papillomavirus Testing Market are Cepheid, Abbott Laboratories, Arbor Vita, Roche Diagnostics, Genera Biosystems, Breakspear Medical, IncellDx, Delphi Bioscience, Fujirebio Diagnostics and OralDNA Labs. According to report the global human papillomavirus testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1295

A viral infection that is passed between people through skin-to-skin contact is known as Human papillomavirus (HPV). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection that affects both men and women. Cervix cell changes is caused by human papillomavirus. The HPV test checks for the virus, not cell changes.

The growing prevalence of cervical cancer and early detection to prevent this infection is likely to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. Additionally, rising incidences of vaginal cancer, increased adoption of screening tests, the increasing number of awareness programs by government and private organizations, and technologically advancement are some of the factors that are likely to boost the growth of the market.

Among the geographies, North America is expected to be largest market for HPV testing followed by Europe due to government initiatives in various countries such as the US, Canada, in this region. While, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fast during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness about this infection, and growing government support in countries like China and India is likely to augment the growth in this region.

The rising competition among test kit manufacturing companies will increase the competitive environment in the market. For instance, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) received the FDA clearance for the fully automated cervical cancer screening system, in 2016. This automated system reduces human interference as well as the cost and, thus increasing overall workflow efficiency.

Segment Covered

The report on global human papillomavirus testing market covers segments such as, product and end-user. On the basis of product the global human papillomavirus testing market is categorized into consumables and systems. On the basis of end-user the global human papillomavirus testing market is categorized into hospitals, physicians’ office laboratories and clinical diagnostic laboratories.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global human papillomavirus testing market such as, Cepheid, Abbott Laboratories, Arbor Vita, Roche Diagnostics, Genera Biosystems, Breakspear Medical, IncellDx, Delphi Bioscience, Fujirebio Diagnostics and OralDNA Labs.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global human papillomavirus testing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of human papillomavirus testing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the human papillomavirus testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the human papillomavirus testing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-human-papillomavirus-testing-market