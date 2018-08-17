Chelating Resins Development, Shares, Size and Forecast 2018 to 2028

Global Chelating Resins Market: Snapshot

Chelating resins come under the category of ion exchange resins. These are mostly utilized in binding the cations. These resins use chelating compounds that are connected to a polymer matrix through a covalent bond. However, the chelating resins have exact same polymer matrix and bead form as those of conventional ion exchangers.

Sulfonic acid and the conventional ion-exchange resins are extensively used in several industrial applications such as recovery and creation of metals, industrial wastewater treatment. Be that as it may, these resins have constrained use in particular applications, for example, evacuation of metal traces for examination reason and pre-concentration, elimination of radionuclides from treatment of modern wastewater to the parts per billion level and exceptionally acidic waste streams. In this way, chelating resins were launched in the market.

Over the previous decade, accessibility of fresh water has declined notably all over the globe. Moreover, water contamination has likewise seen a consistent rise. Also, developing industrialization has brought about a critical increase in the volume of produced wastewater, essentially from efficient treatment plants and power generation.

Chelating resins have turned out to be successful in the water treatment process for various usage. Drawbacks related with the usage of chelating resins have prompted increased endeavors towards advancement and adoption of other successful alternative technologies.

Market Outlook

Chelating resins are widely adopted in metal removal and recovery applications, in the recovery of precious metals as well as in the removal of impurities that may be present in the form of traces. The global chelating resin market across the globe has registered healthy growth in the recent past and is further expected to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Limited Availability of Fresh Water and Regulation towards Water Conservation

According to the United Nation’s Water report, of the total water available water on Earth’s surface, only 0.5% is fresh water, which can be utilized for consumption and 60% of this fresh water is unevenly distributed with a major share concentrated among ten countries of the world. Thus, there is increase in the demand for water treatment chemicals, which is expected to drive the growth of the global chelating resins market.

Over the past decade, fresh water availability has declined significantly across the globe. In addition, water pollution has also witnessed a steady increase. Moreover, growing industrialization has resulted in a significant rise in the volume of wastewater generated, primarily from power generation and effluent treatment plants.

Rising Utilization of Alternative Technologies and Products

Chelating resins have proved to be effective in the water treatment process across a variety of applications. Disadvantages associated with the utilization of chelating resins have led to increasing efforts towards adoption and development of other effective alternative technologies such as dual mechanism bifunctional polymers (DMBPs). As compared to conventional ion-exchange resins, DMBPs utilize chelating ligands to achieve selectivity of many metals. Combining selectivity and hydrophilicity, DMBPs have overcome the limitations of chelating resins (uptake kinetics) and conventional resins (selectivity) and offer a resin that quickly removes metals from remediation, waste and process streams.

Launch of Novel, Innovative & Application-Specific Product Offerings

Conventionally, chelating resins have been primarily used in applications such as water treatment and mining. During the initial years of the last decade, the supply of chelating resins was concentrated among a few players such as Dow Chemicals and LANXESS. However, in the recent past, small and medium sized players who manufacture relatively low priced product offerings have emerged, especially in China. As a part of their strategy, prominent players have channelized efforts towards the development of application specific, tailored product offerings. Further, these companies have also laid emphasis on novel products for novel applications and to cater to the growing demand from relatively niche applications.

Global Chelating Resin Market: Segmentation

The global chelating resins market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application.

Based on the product type, the global chelating resins market can be segmented as follows:

Iminodiacetate

Polyamine

Glucamine

Based on the application, the global chelating resins market can be segmented as follows:

Mining

Metal Scavenging

Water Treatment

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the global chelating resins market can be segmented as follows:

Metal Finishing

Chemical

Others

Key Developments

Recently, Thermax developed the new chelating resin (Tulsion CH-27) for the selective recovery of precious metals from challenging industrial process solutions

In June 2017, Purolite launched the Puromet brand to identify and differentiate products that are specifically designed for metal recovery, removal and sequestration processes

In 2017, various scientists have developed a series of polyacrylamide chelating resins that are cross-linked for mercury extraction

Global Chelating Resin Market: Regional outlook

The global chelating resins market can be segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India and the Middle East and Africa. China and South East Asia-Pacific regions are estimated to dominate the global chelating resin market owing to rising demand from the mining application. China dominates the world in terms of global mining output. Latin America, over the forecast period, is expected to witness relatively healthy growth owing to the growing mining industry in countries such as Peru, Chile and Argentina. North America, spearheaded by the U.S. is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the near future. Europe and MEA in the global chelating resins market are expected to account for a relatively low share over the next decade.

Global Chelating Resins Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global chelating resins market include DowDuPont, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Purolite, Sunresin, Suqing Group, Thermax, Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co., Ltd., Kaiping Shanghai resin Co., Ltd., Zibo Dongda Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Research and development, new product launches and novel-based technologies will prove to be quintessential in enhancing profitability in the chelating resins business. Attributing to the growth of end-use industries such as mining and water treatment, market participants across the globe have a significant opportunity.

