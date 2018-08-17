Acordis Technology & Solutions Awarded Inc. 5000 Award for the Sixth Consecutive Year

MIAMI, FLORIDA— Acordis Technology & Solutions, best known as the IT Solutions Provider for the Miami HEAT, has made the 2018 Inc. 5000 List for the fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth consecutive year.

Founded in 1979, Inc. is a weekly magazine publication that highlights small businesses and startups throughout the United States. Each year, the company publishes lists of the 500 and 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies within the U.S. known as the “Inc. 500” and “Inc. 5000”.

Acordis International Corp, founded in 2007, has accomplished high sales volume in the last six years, growing its enterprise accounts, expanding into new vertical markets and giving back to the local South Florida community. Differentiating itself from competitors by the CEO’s strategically planned mentoring skills and high-quality products and services, Acordis has cemented itself as a top IT Solutions Provider in South Florida. “We are thankful to Inc. 5000 for presenting this award to Acordis for the sixth consecutive year,” says CEO Rehan Khan. “This accomplishment couldn’t have been possible without the support of the Acordis team.”

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.