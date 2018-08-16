Healthcare Biometrics Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 12 billion by 2025

Industry Trend Analysis
The global Healthcare Biometrics Market is projected to be around $12 billion by 2025. This growth is attributed to increasing integration of IT in healthcare services owing to increasing concerns about internet theft & fraud. Increasing focus of various healthcare providers towards biometric solutions for patient identification and information security will play a significant role in the growth of healthcare biometrics market. Continuous improvements in technology and up gradation of existing products will lead to rise in approval of these devices thereby boosting the market growth. However, high cost associated with implementation of biometric devices and concerns regarding patients’ information security will restrain the market growth.
Competitive Insights
Some of the major players in the global market are Fujitsu,3M Cogent, Inc., CROSSMATCH Technologies Inc.,BIO-Key International Inc.,NEC Corporation of America, Suprema Inc., Integrated Biometrics LLC, and Imprivata Inc.
Regional Outlook
North America dominated the global market in 2016, owing to increasing number of cybercrimes and cyber thefts. This high incidence of cyber frauds is expected to boost the market growth in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to various government efforts, increasing integration of IT in healthcare, and rising concerns for database securities in the region. For instance, in October 2014, the Government of India decided to use its national Aadhaar biometric database for deploying the National Health Assurance Mission to provide affordable healthcare to the citizens.
Market Segmentation- Healthcare Biometrics Market
By Technology:
Face Recognition
Fingerprint Recognition
Iris Recognition
Vein Recognition
Palm Recognition
Behavioral Recognition
By Type
Signature Recognition
Voice Recognition
Other Behavioral Recognition
Behavioral Recognition, By Authentication
Single Factor Authentication
Multi Factor Authentication
Multimodal Authentication
Other Technologies
By Application:
Patient identification and Tracking
Medical Record Security & Data Center Security
Care Provider Authentication
Home/Remote Patient Monitoring
Pharmacy Dispensing
Others
By End User:
Hospitals & Clinics
Healthcare Institutions
Research & Clinical Laboratories
By Region
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Others
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
Medical record security and data center security market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of EHR systems in healthcare industry. Rising need to ensure confidentiality and protection of patient information is set to further boost the market growth.
End User Outlook and Trend Analysis
Healthcare institutions market is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of biometric solutions for securing pedestrian entrance and managing workflows through such biometric platforms. Hospitals and clinics market will witness favorable growth during the forecast period with rising awareness about advantages of biometric solutions for efficient data management and monitoring.
