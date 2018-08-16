Global Geosynthetics Market to rise at 9.1% CAGR during 2015–2023

The global geosynthetics market features a fairly fragmented competitive landscape, attributed primarily to the ease of entry of new players in manufacturing a variety of synthetic fibers, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Regional players, though, held a sizeable share of the global market, but the top three players accounted for a combined share of 27.7% in 2014. These leading players are Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., GSE Environmental, Inc., and TenCate Geosynthetics. The substantial clout held by these companies was on account of the vast production capacities they had in various key geographic regions. Some of the other prominent players operating in the market are Low & Bonar PLC. and NAUE Gmbh & Co. KG.

TMR notes that the proliferation of regional players is what makes the market markedly competition and the intensity of competition likely to continue unabated. The vast potential needs for various types of synthetics makes the market increasingly lucrative for players.

The global geosynthetics market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.1% in between the forecast period 2015–2023, vis-a-vis revenue. The revenue by 2016 end was estimated at US$11.3 billion, and is prognosticated to reach a worth of US$20.8 billion by the end of the forecast period.