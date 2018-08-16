Global Body Sensors Market Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Analysis 2023

Body Sensors Market – Highlights

Body Sensors are used to monitor one’s health continuously. There are various types of sensors available in the market which serve different purpose or monitor different parameters of health like pressure, temperature, etc. Thus, demand of sensors is increasing continuously due to their extensive use and technological advancement.

Global Body Sensors Market was about is expected to reach USD 25 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.7% during forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Body sensors and are small medical devices used for continuously monitoring temperature, pressure and other vital parameters of health. These sensors are incorporated with electrodes that sensor such parameters. Continuous monitoring helps a person to take preventive measures and avoid any further complications to his health. Extensive use of wearable medical devices, technological advancement and reduction in number of visits to the hospital or clinic determine the growth of this market. Large scale medical device companies focus on continuous product improvement, thus increasing the demand of these sensors in the market.

Body Sensors Market – Key Players

Key players in Body Sensors Market are: Allegro MicroSystems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), 4B Braime Components Ltd. (UK), Amsys GmbH (Germany), Althen GmbH Mess (Germany), ASC GmbH (Germany), Balluff GmbH (Germany), Barksdale GmbH (Germany) and Baumer Group (Switzerland)

Body Sensors Market – Regional Analysis

Global body sensors market is segmented into four major regions namely America, Europe Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. America is the largest market whose growth is attributed to extensive use of wearable medical device for fitness concerns, concentration of major medical device companies and overall growth of medical technology industry. The U.S has large number of medical devices & sensor manufacturers. Increasing home healthcare, health consciousness and demand for smart medical devices for continuous health monitoring drive the growth of this market in North America. Europe is the second largest market because of increasing adoption of smart medical devices and strengthening healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to incidence of lifestyle diseases, lack of physical activity and demand of preventive care. Middle East and Africa show steady growth.

Body Sensors Market – Segmentation

Global Body Sensors Market has been segmented on the basis of type of sensors which includes motion sensors, position sensors, temperature sensor, inertial sensors, pressure sensor and other sensors. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fitness, blood pressure monitoring, temperature monitoring, heart rate monitoring, weight monitoring & other applications.

