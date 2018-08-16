Agricultural Adjuvants Market Research, Size, Share, Growth, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Overview:

Adjuvant is a broad term that embraces ingredients added to products used for crop protection to enhance pesticide activity, modify characteristics of the product formulation, or to modify the characteristics of a spray solution. An agricultural adjuvant is added to a pesticide product or pesticide spray mixture to enhance the pesticide’s performance along with the physical properties of the spray mixture. Thus, usage of agricultural adjuvants not only boosts the pesticide’s effectiveness but also helps minimize the problems associated with spray application.

Agricultural adjuvants help in enhancing the effectiveness of pesticide products which in turn improves fertility, crop protection, and plant growth regulation. Increasing population and growing demand for food have led to high agricultural productivity which is driving the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market. Moreover, rising demand for agrochemicals globally is majorly boosting the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market.

Growing acceptance of modern farming is adding fuel to the growth of agricultural adjuvants market. To improve the efficiency of agricultural adjuvants, major players are investing in research and development which is further boosting the growth of the global agricultural adjuvants market. Moreover, bio-based agricultural adjuvants have a high opportunity in this market. However, the uncertain regulatory policies may hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.4% of agricultural adjuvants market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Segment:

Agricultural Adjuvants Market is segmented on the basis of types such as activator adjuvants, utility adjuvants, and others. Among them, the activator adjuvants are anticipated to be dominating the market. Increased demand for natural surfactants is majorly contributing to the growth of the activator adjuvants market.

Based on the application, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others. Among all, the herbicides segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing demand for herbicides in the market. However, the fungicides segment is anticipated to have a steady growth over the coming years.

On the basis of crop type, agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into grains & cereals, oil seeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others. Among all, cereals & grains being the staple food in many developing countries, this segment is dominating the market. However, the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Analysis:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands), Nufarm Ltd (Australia), Dow Corning Corp. (U.S.), Croda International PLC (U.K), Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland), Adjuvant Plus Inc. (Canada), Helena Chemical (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), Huntsman Corp. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America holds the highest share of the agricultural adjuvants market. Europe is estimated to have a moderate expansion in the market share of agricultural adjuvants over the estimated period.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing region in agricultural adjuvants market. India and China, two of the largest countries in terms of population are majorly contributing to the growth of the agricultural adjuvants in this region. Latin America is anticipated to gain a moderate growth rate over the estimated period.