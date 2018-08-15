Picking the right “cafe umbrellas”

In the summer, many people love going outside, sitting on a bench, enjoying a picnic or simply drinking a beverage. However, it is not always comfortable to stay in the sun and heat, so having “cafe umbrellas” is highly recommended. They are worthy investments that add value to the space, no matter if you are installing them on a public or private domain. Another example of a useful installation is the “hanging bike rack”.

Manufacturers have improved over the years the process of designing “cafe umbrellas” and nowadays, they are highly versatile, functional, sturdy and appealing. There are several designs available, making sure that all requirements are met and that people can find the right one for them. Umbrellas have become a statement for outdoor furniture, no matter what other elements you have, benches, tables, chairs, hammocks and such. They complete the overall décor and add a fun theme. You can find them in public places, such as parks and recreational centers, but also privately.

Many homeowners design their own outdoor space and they like to add creative elements to it, making sure it is functional and aesthetic. Patios look stunning with umbrellas. Private institutions and businesses as well integrate these elements, such as restaurants, bars, cafes, commercial centers, swimming pools and more. With so many models available, it is somehow difficult to choose the right one, especially if you are not aware of the possibilities and what works best for your space. For a limited budget and for low requirements, there are simple garden umbrellas, classic with the bell shape and a compact size. They fulfil their goals of protecting people from sun rays.

Sturdier models include wind resistant fiberglass models, which are more expensive, but a lot more durable and they can be used in commercial and private spaces. Fiber glass copes very well with windy conditions and they will not break easily. The ribs are able to bend and flex, but return to their initial shape. Aluminum umbrellas are also recommended and they suit more the café style, being also durable and offering many features. The material does not rust and it is lightweight, which makes the installation a breeze. With many frame finishes to choose from, you can decorate your space however you please.

There are many functional décor elements that make life easier. Considering how enjoyable it is to go outside with the bike, many people now own one. However, storing it is not always easy, especially if you have limited space available. A great solution is the “hanging bike rack”. It doesn’t occupy a lot of space, can be mounted on the walls and you can store your bicycles easily and safely. Your bike will no longer stay in your way, but end up nicely positioned on the wall.

