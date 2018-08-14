The Breast Cancer Market Key Players by Revenue, Share, Demand, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2022

Breast Cancer Market to Provide Detailed Analysis of the Market Structure along with Forecast for the next 7 years of the Various Segments and sub-segments of the Global Breast Cancer Market.

Global Breast Cancer Market – Overview

According to a recent study published by the Market Research Future analysts, the global breast cancer market is growing at a moderate growth rate; mainly due to rise in the prevalence rate of the breast cancer.

Adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, mutations in genetic profile of the patients and continuous exposure to harmful radiations are also responsible for the increase of the breast cancer cases all across the world.

Increasing government support, increased investment in the research and development, and rising awareness about the breast cancer among masses also has contributed to the growth of the market.

Global Breast Cancer Market – Scenario:

Brest cancer is type of cancer developed in breast tissue. Formation of lump in a breast, red patches on the skin are the some of the common symptoms of the breast cancer. Obesity, lack of physical exercise, overexposure to radiation and drinking alcohol are some of the risk factor for developing breast cancer. According to WHO, it is the second most common type of cancer in women. Every year 200,000 new cases are diagnosed worldwide and this number is continuously increasing. Beside this adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, increasing female geriatric population, exposure to harmful radiation and increasing governmental initiatives also contributed in the growth of the market. As no absolute treatment is available there is a scope for developing the market across the world.

The global breast cancer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Global Breast Cancer Market – Key Players

Pfizer (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Oncogenex (US), Apthera Inc (UK), BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals (US), Oncothyreon Inc (US), Astellas (Japan), Bipar Sciences (US), Puma Biotechnology (US), Sanofi S.A. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Genentech (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Accord Healthcare, Inc. (India), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb company (US), Actavis, Inc. (US), Hospira, Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany)

Global Breast Cancer Market – Segmentation

Global breast cancer market is segmented on the basis of type into invasive ductal carcinoma, invasive lobular carcinoma and other. On the basis of treatment they are segmented into chemotherapy, surgery & radiation therapy, targeted therapy, biologic therapy, hormone therapy and other. Target therapy is further segmented into tyrosine kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies Hormone therapy is further segmented into selective estrogen-receptor modulators (SERMs), aromatase inhibitors and others. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, private pharmacies and other.

Global Breast Cancer Market – Regional analysis

On regional basis, global breast cancer market is dominated by America. Changing lifestyle and increasing prevalence of breast cancer in America has driven the growth of the market. America breast cancer market is followed by Europe. Technological advances, increased life expectancy and healthcare expenditure of people is responsible for the growth of this market in America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expecting a fastest growth for the market.

Global Breast Cancer Market – Study objectives

To provide the detail information about drivers and factors restraining the market growth

To provide the market growth map over the forecast period- 2017-2023

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global breast cancer market

To provide the graphs and analyze the market on various factors like- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide the overview of key players and their strategic profiles in the market and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

MAJOR TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5 GLOBAL BREAST CANCER MARKET, BY TYPE

6 GLOBAL BREAST CANCER MARKET, BY TREATMENT

7 GLOBAL BREAST CANCER MARKET, BY END USER

8 GLOBAL BREAST CANCER MARKET, BY REGION

9 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10 COMPANY PROFILE

11 CONCLUSION

