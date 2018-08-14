Industrial Alcohol Market 2018 Growth Rate, Revenue, Manufacturers, Customer Needs and Forecast to 2023

The Global Industrial Alcohol Market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest region in the Global Industrial Alcohol Market in terms of value due to the rising demand for efficient fuel due to the properties such as high octane number and flammability. Industrial Alcohol is a clean burning fuel, which when blended with gasoline and diesel reduces the fuel consumption and emissions. The U.S is the largest producer and consumer of ethyl alcohol due to the availability of abundant raw materials such as corn and various end-use industry such as automotive, pharmaceutical, food, and others in the region. The various government organizations with the aim of protecting the environment such as United States Department of Agriculture has implemented several schemes and projects such as the U.S. Energy Independence and Security Act, 2007 and the U.S. Ethanol Expansion throughout the Agricultural Sector 2007, has further fuelled the market growth in the region. Moreover, 2014 Farm Bill has authorized the “Biomass Crop Assistance Program” also called the 2014 Agricultural Act, which is likely to influence the market growth over the assessment period positively.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the Global Industrial Alcohol Market due to the high demand for the product from the automotive, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. The product acts as a biofuel, antimicrobial agent, and solvent, which are highly required in the major end-use industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and others. The availability of feedstock for low-cost production is shifting the focus of the manufacturers to this region, which is likely to fuel the market growth.

Get In-Depth Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5787

Europe is another substantial region in the Industrial Alcohol Market due to the increasing demand for efficient fuel from the transportation sector, especially in the western European countries such as Germany, the U.K, France, and others.

Key Players

Some of the manufacturers perating in the Global Industrial Alcohol Market are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Raizen (Brazil), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Greenfield Global, Inc. (Canada), MGP (U.S.), Green Plains Inc. (U.S.), and Cristalco (France).

Segmentation

The Global Industrial Alcohol Market is segmented on the basis of the Source, Type, Application and Region.

Based on the Source, the market is segmented into sugar & molasses, corn, grains, fossil fuels, and others.

The Global Industrial Alcohol Market is segmented on the basis of the Type, which is further segmented into ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, and others.

By the Application, the Global Industrial Alcohol Market is segmented into fuel, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food ingredients, chemical intermediate & solvent, and others.

The Global Industrial Alcohol Market is spanned across five regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-alcohol-market-5787

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com