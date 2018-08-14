Energy Harvesting Market to be at Forefront by 2023

Request to view sample of this report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9356

Large-scale ambient energy (e.g. solar, wind and tide), is widely available and various technologies are being developed to utilize it efficiently. On the other hand, fossil Fuels are limited and an expensive sources of producing energy, which also pollutes environment. Sustainable energy can be obtained from these ambient sources. Considering the energy sector scenario there are small amounts of residual energy that could be useful if captured. Recovering these sources of energy would have a substantial economic and environmental impact. This is the incident where the energy harvesting practices need to be relied upon for energy efficiency and conservation.

Rising demand of energy, increasing awareness of efficient use of energy and government support for energy conservation are driving the growth of energy harvesting market. The factor which can restrain the growth of the market are high initial investment in the technology and lack of awareness about the technology in some economies.

Energy harvesting can be found in various application areas such as consumer durable electronics sector, industrial sector, building and home automation sector, military and aerospace sector, wireless sensor network (WSN), automotive sector, among others. Consumer electronics forms one of the major application areas in energy harvesting market.

The application of energy harvesting technology can also be done in the building of smart cities where the practices like energy saving, resource saving can be created which will lead to a safe and secured environment from the point of view of energy usage.

Energy harvesting market can be classified on the basis of different energy sources/fields. The market can be divided among: radiation (solar, electromagnetic and light, etc.), mechanical (fluid, elastic, kinetic and potential), chemical (battery, fuel cells and phase change), nuclear, magnetic, electric, thermal and gravitational. The utility of these energy sources depends upon the location of the energy harvester and can be restricted to a specific application for a given location. Among these, energy harvesting using electric and magnetic fields is most common.

Energy harvesting market can also be segmented on the basis of technology used which includes light energy harvesting, thermoelectric energy harvesting, electromagnetic energy harvesting, vibration energy harvesting, and fluid energy harvesting.

Energy harvesting market is segmented among various geographies like North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and South and Central America for the ease of the study.

Among these regions, Europe is the fastest growing market, followed by North America, Asia Pacific and other regions. In North America, the U.S. accounts for the maximum share; whereas, in Asia Pacific, Japan accounts for the largest market share in the energy harvesting market. The global energy harvesting market is expected to grow at a fast pace over the next six years.

Some of the key players in the energy harvesting market are Arveni, Perpetuum, SolePower, EnOcean, GreenTeg, Fujitsu, G24 Innovations, Honeywell International, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG among others.