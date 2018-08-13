Waste to Energy Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Trends, Share and 2027 Forecasts Report

Waste to Energy Market Report: Overview

Energy conversion from waste can be obtained by utilising different technologies. Each one of these Waste to Energy solutions has specific characteristics, and can be more or less feasible depending on many parameters. Factors include the type and composition of waste, its energy content, the desired final energy form, the thermodynamic and chemical conditions in which a Waste to Energy plant can operate, and the overall energy efficiency. One of the biggest barriers for Waste to Energy development will be the high technology costs in comparison with landfilling, which is the most financially-effective way of waste disposal. The growth of the Waste to Energy methodology and future technological advancements will most likely drive the costs down for Waste to Energy technologies, making them affordable in developing countries as well. Further research into increasing the energy efficiency of the plants, along with treating outputs from pollutants such as desulfurization of flue gas, is expected to benefit the Waste to Energy technology growth. Bio-chemical treatments of waste are expected to contribute significantly to the industry development, especially in developing countries.

Worldwide Waste to Energy Market – Competitive Analysis

The Waste-to-Energy Market has a moderate level of industry concentration. Key Players operating in the market strive to improvise technological processes in order to reduce installation costs. The industry’s two major companies, such as Covanta Energy Corporation accounted for 50% of industry revenue in 2016. The remainder of industry revenue is earned either by individual municipalities operating facilities that they own themselves, or by smaller private companies that municipalities have contracted to operate their facilities. The establishment of long-term contracts between this industry and downstream customers makes it difficult for new entrants to dilute the market share of pre-existing companies.

Waste to Energy Global Market – Segmentation

The scope of global waste to energy market is segmented into two major segments which are explained below:

By Technology Biological Thermal

By Method Incineration Gasification Pyrolysis Anaerobic Digestion Fermentation



Top Key Players:-

The key players in the global WTE market include C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Veolia Environnement, Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM), Covanta Energy Corporation, China Everbright International Limited,Waste Management Inc, and Suez Environment S.A.

Two waste to energy plants are set to be constructed in Karachi at Jam Chakro and Gond Pass landfill sites. These plants will be consuming 2,000 tonnes of waste out of 12,000 tonnes garbage generated in the city on a daily basis. Owing to relatively weaker economic growth, Pakistan in general faces financial issues where infrastructure development is concerned. However, future prospects seem bright as steadily improving economy, and rapid industrialization is giving way to such infrastructural development. This trend will continue in the coming years as constant efforts are being made such as above, to improve the waste to energy market in the region.

Regional Analysis of Waste to Energy Market:

Asia-Pacific is the leading market for the Waste to Energy market with almost half of the market share captured by this region. Rapid economic development in the APAC region is also going to be key for the growth and development of the Waste to energy market. India and China have well established waste management infrastructure which is going to provide immense growth opportunity for growth I this market.

