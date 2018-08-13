University of Dundee Master of Education (MEd) Webinar

People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expert ONLINE or at our OPEN DAYS to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.

Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Event Details

Who: Teachers and Teaching assistants looking for an Online degree in Middle East

What: Webinar, live streaming sessions, on the M.Ed degree distance learning offered by the University of Dundee

Where: Online

When: 28 August 2018

7:30 pm – 8:30 pm (UAE Time)

Join us to find out more about the programme at the Information Webinar with:

Ms. Marie Beresford-Dey,

MEd Programme Convenor& Lecturer in Education,

University of Dundee.

To register for the event, please click on this link: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-dundee-master-of-education-webinar

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly about the M.Edprogramme with exit routes at a PGCert Level as well as specialisations at the PGDip level. The experts at Stafford can assist you with the admissions process as well as the registration process.

The webinar helps prospective candidates learn more about the Masters programmes offered through the University of Dundee for practising teachers as well as those looking to get back into the teaching field after taking a break. Utilising the latest internet technology the webinar is conducted online and you can join us from the comfort of your own home or office.

The webinar will cover topics such as

• The structure of the programme

• How to complete it without leaving your work or family

• How you pay for it

• The various modules

• Learning outcomes

Do not miss this opportunity. It WILL change your life and set you on the right path to your career progression and future. All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org