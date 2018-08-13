SUPER SPECIALITY OPD FOR ORTHOPEDICS, KIDNEY & LIVER PROBLEMS LAUNCHED IN ALIGARH BY FORTIS HOSPITAL, NOIDA

With nearly 14 years of rich experience in serving the patients in Delhi-NCR and Western UP, Fortis Hospital, Noida is launching a Super Speciality OPD service in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, at KK Hospital & Heart Centre. This OPD will be operational for Liver, Kidney & Orthopedic diseases every month on specific days, allowing residents of Aligarh and neighbouring areas to access leading healthcare experts from Fortis Hospital, Noida.

The Centre of Excellence for Orthopedics at Fortis Hospital Noida with its new extended OPD centre in Aligarh, conducts joint replacement, knee and hip replacement surgeries. The hospital is equipped to deal with an array of medical processes ranging from uni-compartmental knee replacement, surface replacement of hip, arthroscopic management of knee, shoulder and ankle and complex fracture clinics. The hospital also provides treatment for sports injuries, osteoporosis clinic, and ankle and foot management. The Centre is equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, operation theatres, highly qualified nursing and support staff along with internationally trained professional doctors who are among the best in the country.

Dr. Atul Mishra, Director, Dept of Orthopedics, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “Through this OPD service, we hope to spread awareness about the importance of early detection in orthopaedic diseases, as ortho pains are often neglected by people until it causes distress. We would like to take this opportunity to sensitize the society about the increasing orthopedic problems in India. Today’s generation leads a sedentary lifestyle – long hours are spent sitting in the same position, mostly in a wrong posture, at workplaces. In addition, late night shifts, smoking, long hours in front of the computer and irregular eating habits are making orthopedic problems a lifestyle disease. Increase in alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking (which are high calcium stealers) leads to higher risk of acquiring bone disease. As a result, relatively younger people are developing joint disorders and knee pains and age groups suffering from bone diseases are getting younger. Both men and women lose their bone density by 0.3 to 0.5 percent after the age of 35.”

The Centre of Excellence in Renal Sciences which comprises of both Urological & Nephrological problems at Fortis Hospital, Noida, started more than a decade back and has become a major referral Centre for comprehensive kidney care in the UP region. The spacious dialysis unit continually maintains a quality-controlled environment to minimize the risk of infection. The state-of-the-art equipment at the hospital and its strict adherence to quality processes and protocols of international standards ensures the best clinical outcomes for all the patients. The Centre offers a dialysis technician training programme and a post-doctoral teaching program for DNB in Nephrology. The Urology department possesses extensive experience in treating problems like kidney stones, incontinence, and haematuria. The department provides effective urological services under one roof.

Dr. Piyush Varshney, Senior Consultant, Dept of Urology at Fortis Hospital, Noida shared, “One of our key objectives through the OPD launch is post-transplant follow-up of kidney transplant patients, as this is not being done regularly. As a result, patients have been developing complications such as infections and rejections. Our team will be making consistent efforts to encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle and be more aware of the symptoms of kidney diseases.”

Dr. Varun Verma, Senior Consultant, Dept of Nephrology at Fortis Hospital, Noida stated, “The OPD launch will also enable us to educate patients and their families and I have seen patients as young as eight years old, on dialysis and the older generation consisted of patients who had developed complications. I have also seen several patients who were on dialysis for many months and developing infections and heart problems, and it disheartened me. We should try and encourage these patients to get preemptive kidney transplants so that they can save money spent on dialysis and also have better survival. ”

The Centre of Excellence in Liver Transplant program at Fortis Hospital, Noida is the primary medical facility in NCR that offers a diverse range of procedures in gastroenterology and hepatology under one roof. The state-of-the-art equipment helps perform the gamut of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, from upper GI endoscopy and colonoscopy to enteroscopy, capsule endoscopy, fibroscan and the recently introduced endo-ultrasonography. The liver transplant team comprises experienced surgeons, anaesthetists, liver interventionists and transplant hepatologists along with well trained, patient friendly and caring nursing staff for carrying out liver transplants, for both living and deceased donors, with results that stand up to global standards. The liver transplant team has a cumulative experience of more than 1000 liver transplants, which includes adult as well as paediatric transplants. The hospital is credited as the only program in India, and one of the few programs in the world, to have such good patient survival rates since the inception of the liver transplant program. We have recently performed the first successful paediatric liver transplant in the state of U.P.

Dr. Mukul Rastogi, Senior Consultant, Dept of Liver Transplant, Fortis Hospital, Noida shared, “Our focus is to enable patients in need to access timely, expert and quality healthcare services, irrespective of geographic barriers. While liver transplant is giving fresh lease of life to thousands of patients with liver diseases, the steep rise in liver-related problems in recent years makes it even more crucial for patients to have access to early diagnosis. Through this OPD, we not only endeavour to educate people on the benefits of a healthier lifestyle and provide expert consultation, but also generate awareness for our Liver Transplant Programme”.

On the occasion of OPD launch, Dr. Pinak Moudgil, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “Our key purpose of setting up the OPD in Aligarh is to extend our services to the people of Uttar Pradesh who can’t afford to travel far for treatment. Our experienced and highly qualified doctors have already created their own milestones in their respective fields and are now inclined to serve more people. The OPD service and related facilities is yet another patient-centric step taken by the country’s leading healthcare provider to deliver quality healthcare through world-class services.”