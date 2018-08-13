STV Series Stevia Market| Competitive Analysis, Industry Dynamics & Growth Factors by 2022

Global STV Series Stevia Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Stevia is also termed as sugar leaf or sweet leaf. It is a white crystalline powder extracted from the leaves of the plant species Stevia rebaudiana, a natural sweetener. The Steviol glycosides is an active compound of stevia that has up to 150 times the sweetness of sugar. It is not fermentable, are heat-stable, and pH-stable.

It is exclusively used as a sucrose replacement in all types of food and beverage industry as a low-calorie natural sweetener. In addition, it is also used in meat products, tea, gum, soft drinks, dried fruit, alcoholic beverages, and canned food. Moreover, it prevents from diseases like dental caries, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

STV Series Stevia Market is segmented based on types, product types, forms, applications, and region. Types such as Glucosyl Stevia, Reb-A Series, STV Series, and others classify the market. Product types such as STV 90%, STV 60%, STV 50%, and others classify this industry. Forms such as Stevia Tablets and Stevia Granule classify STV Series Stevia Market.

Applications into Daily Chemical Industry, Food, Pharmaceutical Industry, Beverage, and others classify STV Series Stevia Market. The market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North America accounts for the largest market share of this industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. Europe and Asia Pacific will follow suit. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the years to come. China and India are estimated to be the major consumer of STV Series Stevia Market in the upcoming years.

The key players of STV Series Stevia Industry are Stevia Natura, PureCircle, Wisdom Natural Brands, GLG Life Tech Corp., Wagott Pharmaceutical, Biolotus Technology, Stevia Sweetener, Haotian Pharm, Ingredion, Cargill-Layn, Morita Kagaku Kogyo, Haigen Stevia, GL Stevia, Sunwin Stevia, Daepyung, Shangdong Huaxian Stevia, Shandong Shengxiangyuan, Jining aoxing Stevia Products, and Tate & Lyle. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

