Rising obesity, a great push for Global Body Composition Analyzers market

Body composition analyzers help in identifying the amount of fat content in our body in comparison to the amount of muscle weight. Only in the US alone, the obesity accounts for one-third of the total population as per recent studies. In order to address the complexities of obesity, people are concentrating more on the healthy lifestyle, physical activities, and controlled diet, which in turn boosts the market for body composition analyzers.

In 2018, Global Body Composition Analyzers Market was worth USD 476.62 million in 2018 and is projected to be growing at a CAGR of 13.1%, to touch USD 882.03 million by 2023.

Body Composition Analyzers is mainly used in order to describe the percentage of fat, bones, and muscle size present in the human body. In sports industry, the athlete needs to maintain the body size and composition in order to succeed in sports. They need to perform various exercises and training programs to solely modify the shape of the body. The Body Composition Analyzers are also used in medical research, mainly in the areas of epidemiology, anthropology, and nutrition etc.

Under the concept of region, the worldwide Body Composition Analyzers market is segregated into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, North America. Due to increase in the accessing of the market, and deeper technological development, North America holds the largest share of the market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account the high CAGR within the forecast period and estimated to continue the same in the upcoming years owing to increase in the income and raising awareness among individuals concerning health and fitness.

The major competitors dominating the Body Composition Analyzers market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Tanita Corporation (Japan), InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.),Omron Corporation (Japan), and among others.