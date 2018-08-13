Obesity Treatment Market is Expected to Increase to USD 0.81 billion by 2025

Competitive Insights

The key players operating in the global obesity treatment market emphasize on product development in order to introduce improve obesity treatment and capture a larger share of the market. Some of the major players in this market are, Allergan Plc, Medtronic, VIVUS, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., EnteroMedics, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, USGI Medical, Inc., Ethicon (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Herbalife Ltd., Cousin Biotech, Johnson Health Technology, Ltd., Orexigen Therapeutics, and Technogym Spa.

Industry Trend Analysis

Obesity Treatment Market is expected to experience an average growth in coming years between 2017 and 2025. The market is expected to become $0.81 billion by 2025 at a slow CAGR of 4.72%.

The technological advancement to improve compliance rates of surgeries, Government initiatives to increase awareness about fitness among people and aggressive promotional activities to attract customers will be the major driving factors of obesity treatment market. Obesity has become a common phenomenon across the globe in all age groups. For instance, as per survey, in US, adult obesity rates has exceeded more than 34% in five states, more than 28% in 26 states and more than 22% in 48 states in 2016. This trend gives an indication of increase in demand of obesity treatment in the upcoming years. However, successful treatment of obesity and overweight requires lifelong effort for making permanent changes in both energy intake and expenditure. As a result, people fail to continue with the treatment due to high cost and prefer to opt for low cost alternatives which are easily available in the market.

Regional Outlook

North America held a significant share of the obesity treatment market in 2016 due to the increase in obesity cases in various states. In addition, increase in disposable income has also led to more adoption of obesity treatment by people. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to lack of large scale adoption of advanced treatment for obesity management but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to increasing awareness and changing lifestyles related to obesity management in the region.

Market Segmentation- Obesity Treatment Market

By Drugs

Appetite Suppressants

Satiety

Combination Drugs

Malabsorption

By Devices and Surgery

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

Adjusting Gastric Banding

Sleeve Gastrostomy

Endoscopic Procedures

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Obesity Treatment Surgery Outlook and Trend Analysis

Obesity can be effectively managed through surgical and non-surgical methods such as use of drugs and making changes in lifestyle. Weight loss drugs including diethylpropion and lorcaserin alter the way by which brain regulates urge to eat leading to decreased appetite. These medicines along with lifestyle changes results in effective weight loss. Surgical fat removal procedures such as Gastric bypass surgery are used when patients doesn’t respond to drugs or lifestyle changes. During surgical procedure, small part of stomach is connected to intestine to decrease the amount of fat body can take or store, leading to weight loss.

Market Opportunities

The key opportunity for the players operating in obesity treatment market lies in the development of various types of drugs and surgical devices for treatment and also increasing awareness towards obesity. Apart from that, innovative marketing strategies will further broaden the opportunities of the key players to grow significantly over the forecast period. In addition, manufacturing of budget efficient carbohydrate diet for obesity, will further increase demand of this market, creating a lucrative opportunities for growth, for the key players of this market.

