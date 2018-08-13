moncler jakker til salg

I have always loved the look of a shiny jacket on a woman. buy moncler jakker This dates back to the 1970’s when a lady that used to drive me and my friends to school had a black puffy shiny winter coat, and a couple girls in my class also had jackets of that style. I also had a teacher in high school around 1982 that wore a long blue shiny down coat. Eventually such jackets went into extinction and I had forgotten about them. kvinder moncler jakker salg

Well, fast forward to 2007 when these jackets started making a come back. I was looking online to find something for my girlfriend and somehow I stumbled across the Moncler brand and I loved the style, but wow, the price tag was so high. So I did what almost any person would do who wanted a Moncler coat but didn’t have $800 lying around. I searched other online sources for better prices and I had no idea that counterfeits of this brand even existed. A jacket I saw on ebay, called an “Albertina” caught my eye: