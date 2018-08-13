Latest Research on Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Forecast 2023

We have produced a new premium report Animal Feed Enzymes Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Animal Feed Enzymes. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Animal Feed Enzymes Market by livestock (aquatic animals, cattle, poultry, ruminants, swine and others), type (phytase, protease, carbohydrase, lipase and non-starch polysaccharides (xylanase, glucanase, cellulase, mannanase, pectinase) through main geographies in the Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Animal Feed Enzymes Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market are AB Vista,Archer Daniels Midland Company,Adisseo France SAS, Alltech, Inc, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc. DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Hansen Holding, Novozymes. The value of the global animal feed enzymes market is projected to surpass USD 23.8 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.

New legislations in the livestock and poultry industries prohibit use of chemicals and drugs that promote growth. This provides an opportunity for the major players in the animal feed enzymes market to target expansion, as the demand for low cost feed additives is expected to grow significantly. Moreover, the increase in demand for packaged meat products is expected to drive more demand for feed enzymes to produce high quality meat and improve animal health in the near future.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global animal feed enzymes market by livestock, type and region. In terms of livestock, the livestock market is segmented into aquatic animals, cattle, poultry, ruminants, swine and others. Further, based on type, the market is segmented as phytase, protease, carbohydrase, lipase and non-starch polysaccharides (xylanase, glucanase, cellulase, mannanase, pectinase etc).

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia- Pacific region accounted for the largest market size over the period of 2014 to 2015, and it is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, primarily due to large livestock population in India and China. In Europe, the regulations drove the demand for the animal feed enzymes. In North America, significant demand for pork and poultry meat in the U.S. has escalated the market size of feed enzymes over the past couple of years. The rising awareness among farmers and customers about need for safe and healthier meats is a positive sign for this market. As meat industry move towards healthier feed option, the matured economies are also expected to boost the growth in this market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

AB Vista,Archer Daniels Midland Company,Adisseo France SAS, Alltech, Inc, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc. DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Hansen Holding, Novozymes.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of animal feed enzymes globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of animal feed enzymes. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the animal feed enzymes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to animal feed enzymes market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the animal feed enzymes market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on animal feed enzymes market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the animal feed enzymes market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

