Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 9.39% Over 2022

A research study titled, “Breast Biopsy Devices Market by procedure type, product, and guidance type – global industry analysis and forecast to 2022” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Insights

Some major players in the market are Devicor Medicals Products, Inc, C. R. Bard, Inc., OncoCyte Corporation, Stryker International, Inc., Dickinson and Company (BD), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp).

These organizations are extensively inclined in the enhancement of new products, decreasing the cost of production and in implementing strategies like approvals from the Food and Drug Administration, acquisitions and mergers in order to upkeep their position in the industry.

Industry Trend Analysis

The Breast Biopsy Device Market was worth USD 0.38 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.03 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.39% during the forecast period.

It is a diagnostic method that includes the expulsion of fluid or tissue from a suspicious region. The test needs working with guidance systems, the intent behind which is to detect an abnormality or a lump from the breast area. The varied modalities utilized as controlling systems in the location of breast tumors incorporate the ultrasound, mammography, and magnetic resonance imaging. The ultrasound section is foreseen to witness the quickest development attributable to the increasing requirement of non-radiation biopsies alongside the increasing interest for minimally invasive techniques. The expansion in the recurrence of breast cancers in women worldwide, and in addition the ascent in awareness of cancer screening programs is a portion of the components that are assessed to add to the market development over the gauged time frame. Furthermore, the various kinds of product improvement, ceaselessly propelled in the market are additionally anticipated that would positively affect this industry amid the estimated time frame.

Request to access sample report here:

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/CM10250

Regional Outlook

North America is accountable for a bigger market share, primarily due to existence of key market players and prompts adoption of enhanced medical technologies, especially in countries like Canada and the U.S. According to a non-profit organization which emphasizes on breast cancer awareness – Susang Komen, in 2015 there were more than 2.3 million breast cancer cases that were diagnosed in the United States alone. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to gain lucrative market during the forecast period. This is due to the increased level of awareness amongst the population, rising disposable income, and large population. International Association of Cancer Registries stated that in 2012, more than 600,000 fresh cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in Asia and that accounted for 39% of overall breast cancers diagnosed across the world.

Market Segmentation- Breast Biopsy Devices Market

By Procedure Type

Needle Breast Biopsy

Core-needle Biopsy

Fine-needle Aspiration Biopsy

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy

Open Surgical Breast Biopsy

Excisional Breast Biopsy

Incisional Breast Biopsy

By Product

Guidance Systems

Biopsy Tables

Localization Wires

Biopsy Needles

Others (Punches, Markers, Sutures)

By Guidance Type

Ultrasound-guided Breast Biopsy

Mammography-guided Stereotactic Breast Biopsy

Magnetic Resonance-guided Breast Biopsy

Others (thermography, PET)

Research Report Description with Detailed TOC on Breast Biopsy Devices Market @: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/breast-biopsy-device…

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

The key products utilized for breast biopsy are guidance systems, localization wires, biopsy tables and needles among others. In 2015, the needles segment possessed a major share. This development is accountable to its wide relevance in the needle breast biopsy market. A large portion of the developments and progressions are seen in the products section. For example, the Stryker PreciseCore needle lets sample collection with higher accuracy and with far less risks of tissue damage included. Moreover, the guidance system product section is foreseen to witness a high development rate amid the projected time frame.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Rising Number of Breast Cancer Screening Programs

3.2.1.2. Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

3.2.1.3. Growing Incidence of Breast Cancer

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Infection Risks Associated to Breast Biopsy Procedures

3.2.2.2. Strict Regulatory Issues

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Technological Advancement in Breast Biopsy Procedures….CONTINUED FOR TOC

To Avail Discount, Please click On the Link @

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/CM10250

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com