According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Artificial Intelligence Market: By Type (Products & Services); By Application (Robotics, Renewables Management, Demand Forecasting, Safety & Security and Infrastructure and Others); & By Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the rapid demand for power and dearth of information grid in power generation.

Americas hold the largest market share in the AI in Energy & Utilities Market

Americas region holds the largest market share in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy & Utilities Market However, APAC witnesses highest growth during the forecast periodArtificial Intelligence in Energy and Utilities Market is driven by vast range of energy production in nations like the U.S and Brazil. The key applications in the region include Robotics and Demand forecasting among others.

Deployment of AI into energy sector resulted in drastic changes in the transmogrification of energy in energy sources distribution. AI has brought advancement in the devices for auto detection and other energy infrastructure.

Both Energy & Utility sectors have proven to be the most innovative in the application of Artificial Intelligence.

Energy production has been influenced by Artificial Intelligence in more ways than one. For example it helped in optimizing drilling by identifying the right spots of energy resources for drilling.

The global Energy & Utilities sector reportedly invested $5.3 million in AI in the past one year.

As per IndustryARC findings, the majority of utilities companies invested $4 to $6 million in Artificial Intelligence and believe that this technology will upsurge their sales.

Half of the companies involved in Energy and Utilities already bestowed training to their employees on AI related and other big data frameworks while the remaining are showing signs of interest to move towards AI.

Key Players of AI in Energy & Utilities Market:

General Electric, Siemens AG, and OpenEnergi are considered as top players of Artificial Intelligence in Energy and Utilities Market

In 2017, GE acquired Baker Hughes and merged it with GE Oil and Gas to form Baker Hughes a GE company.

A.AI in Energy & Utilities Market By Type:

Products

Services

AI in Energy & Utilities Market By Application:

Robotics

Renewables Management

Demand Forecasting

Safety & Security

Infrastructure

Others

AI in Energy & Utilities Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

ZenRobotics Ltd. (Finland)

Atos SE (France)

SmartCloud, Inc. (U.S.)

Alpiq (Switzerland)

Hazama Ando Corporation (Japan)

