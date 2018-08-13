Active Electronic Components (AEC) Market 2018 Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global market for active electronic components is set to expand at a striking growth rate during the forecast period (2016-2022), forecasts Market Research Future (MRFR). In simple words, active electronic components control the flow of electricity, with printed circuit boards having at least one of them. Some examples of AEC are transistors, vacuum tubes, silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs). In the past few years, technological advancements in electronics and semiconductor industry have increased the number of applications for active electronic components. The demand for electronic components is steadily increasing due to global demand in information and communication technology (ICT) market for smart phones and other wearable devices. Moreover, growing global concerns for energy efficiency have propelled the need for energy efficient active electronic components. Further, medical and military applications are fuelling the demand for display devices among active electronic components. Several display devices in the active electronic components market include microwave tubes, cathode-ray tubes, x-ray tubes, photoelectric tubes and triodes.

However, these driving factors go hand in hand with few restraints, namely fluctuating prices of raw materials that make it hard for manufacturers to cope with the instability. On the other hand, many firms across the globe are seeking new ways to mitigate the risks posed by the instability of the raw materials. On top of that, managing the cost of raw materials is top priority for the market players and the market is ripe with ambitious vendors who are striving to maintain their positions. These factors work wonders for the market and will continue to do so in the coming years. Another factor forcing its way into the market is adoption of Micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS). Mobile phones make use of these systems, along with braking systems, emissions control and navigation. Other applications of MEMS include biomedical sensors and drug delivery systems. This trend is quickly catching up speed in the constantly expanding market.

Key Findings

By product type, Integrated circuits is dominating the market with revenue USD 76.96 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow with 11.42% CAGR.

By end-users, consumer electronics is dominating the market and has generated USD 73.5 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 11.95% CAGR.

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global active electronic components market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market in coming years.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Active Electronic Components Market are Hitachi AIC Inc. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Renesas Electric Corporation (Japan) and Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

Analog Devices Inc (USA), manufacturer of mixed-signal ICs for cable access has expanded its global headquarters in Wilmington by expanding its facility. The expanded facility will feature laboratories; design and manufacturing along with cross-functional group collaboration space. The facility up-gradation will help provide more modern, latest technological and work design advances, resulting in further improved products. Analog devices are a type of active electronic components, used to convert and process light, sound, temperature, motion, and pressure into electrical signals.

According to MRFR, the Active Electronic Component Market is growing at 8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~387 billion by the end of forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global are segmented on the basis of product type and end-users. On the basis of product type the segment is further classified into semiconductor devices, optoelectronic devices, display technologies, vaccum tube and others. On the basis of end-users the segment is further classified into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, information technology and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of active electronic components market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in active electronic components market due to the huge demand of security system and business intelligence which is propelling the market growth of active electronic components. However, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass the market and in the coming years attributed by rising need and demand for energy-efficient devices and growth in adoption of smartphones. Asia Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the in Active Electronic Components market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, increased requirement of miniaturization, developments of auto electronics, economic development, growing digitization, rapid industrialization and many more.

