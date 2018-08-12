Output Factory Now Can Split Adobe InDesign Files into Groups of Pages

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.3.6, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory helps users automate printing and exporting from InDesign through batch processing, single page export, layer versioning, custom scripts integration and more. Built-in preflighting helps printers eliminate costly output errors. The new version lets users split InDesign files into consecutive groups of several pages (for example, every 2 pages, 3 pages etc.)

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.3.6, a feature update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of printers, ad agencies, and publishing houses worldwide. The software helps eliminate repetitive tasks through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version adds the ability to split InDesign files into consecutive groups of several pages using the new “Save as n pages” option. For example, users can split a 30-page document into ten InDesign files of 3 pages each, or fifteen double-page files and so on. In addition, the new update improves export of non-consecutive groups of pages to single PDF files, fixes a file naming issue during IDML output, and addresses a backward compatibility bug with older versions of Output Factory.

“With Output Factory, I’ve got our magazine production down to six minutes from three hours,” says Jeff Middleton, a Toronto, Canada based graphic designer. “Once I set up all my presets, it was insane how fast it was. I load all my InDesign docs into Output Factory, press play, go grab a coffee and come back to my entire magazine.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch processing of InDesign files

-Output groups of pages as a single documents

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Variable output file names

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Preflight InDesign documents on the fly

-Split InDesign files into single pages

-Preflight final PDF files

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.