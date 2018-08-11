Online Gambling & Betting Market to Develop Rapidly by 2026

Key operators in the online gambling & betting market are transmuting their business models to align with transformations driven by changing regulations and demand trends. Relative lenience, compared to past, in norms for the online gambling & betting worldwide has paved lucrative avenues for the internet-based market players, in terms of revenue generation. Prominent online gambling & betting operators are getting involved in innovative game development businesses, in tandem with online transaction services.

Aforementioned insights are according to a report, titled “Online Gambling & Betting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026”, which is incorporated recently to XploreMR’s comprehensive repository. Growing prevalence of gambling in combination with internet proliferation will undergird expansion of the online gambling & betting market.

While sports betting is likely to represent a considerable increase in revenues – upheld by proliferation in sports followers, online casino, poker, and lottery will continue to remain a lucrative gaming segment in the online gambling & betting market. The uptake of online gaming is further creating tremendous opportunities for social gaming, fantasy sports, and bingo, which in turn is expected to augur well for growth of online gambling & betting market in the near future.

Online Gambling & Betting Market: Report Contents

The report offers a scrutinized assessment on the online gambling & betting market for the period between 2018 and 2026, with 2017 as the base year for forecast market size evaluation. Imperative dynamics, which include opportunities, trends, restraints, and drivers, impacting growth of online gambling & betting market have been covered in initial sections of the report. Regional and country-level macro- and micro-economic factors influencing revenue generation in the online gambling & betting market have also been encompassed in this analytical research study.

Evolution of the online gambling & betting market has been studied using the Porter’s Five Forces analysis, which has helped in identifying bargaining powers of buyers as well as suppliers, coupled with threats from new entrants and substitutes. Value chain study issued in the report identifies key stakeholders in online gambling & betting market, while covering regulations and policies undermining the market’s growth.

Online Gambling & Betting Market: Detailed Assessment on Competitive Landscape

The report comprises the market positioning and attractiveness analysis on key participants across regional segments encompassed, which offers a comparative analysis on the market segments in terms of the market share index and CAGR. Analysis on competition landscape involves the competition matrix, and the market share study on prominent operators of online gambling & betting.

The competition matrix benchmarks major players based on their potency and ability to expand. Ability of the operators is attributed to factors such as R&D focus, product offerings, and the market positioning, while the company’s potential to grow is based on aspects including the market share, top-line growth, future outlook, and infrastructure facilities.

Company profiling provided in the report includes major business strategies employed, coupled with the company overview of the operators of online gambling & betting. Key players operating in the online gambling & betting market include The Stars Group, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair plc, and Fortuna Entertainment Group.

