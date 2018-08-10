Indonesia Tyre Bead Wire Market Research Report 2018

Indonesia Tyre Bead Wire Market Report by Product Wire DiameterType (0.78~1.60 mm, 1.65~1.83 mm, Above 1.83 mm ) by Application /End User (Radial Tire, Bias Tire ) by Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026.

Indonesian market revenue for tyre bead wire market was valued at USD 44.97 million in 2017, while the global revenue is valued at USD 1160 million in 2017. Indonesian tyre bead wire market is expected to generate revenue of USD 46.23 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 0.40 % between 2018 and 2025. On the other hand, global tyre bead wire market is expected to reach USD 1458 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2018 and 2025.

China is emerged as a leader consumption region of tyre bead wire, with a market share nearly 32% in 2017 followed by Europe region. Europe is the second largest consumption region of tyre bead wire, with consumption value market share nearly 24 % in 2017.Tyre bead wire is used for the manufacture of all types of pneumatic tyres, such as tyres for trucks, buses, tractors, cars jeeps, scooters, rickshaws, motor cycles, bicycles etc. Global market leaders like Bekaert, Shangdong Daye are possessing combined share of 48% of the total global market. These are also market leaders in Indonesian market as well.

Profshare Market Research launches in detail study of segments, market drivers, constraints, regional analysis, trends and forecast on Indonesia Tyre Bead Wire Market. The market is expected to show constant growth between 2018-2026. The study covers detail analysis, growth and forecast of Indonesia Tyre Bead Wire Market. The report includes market analysis on regional level. The study covers historical data analysis from 2012 to 2016 and market forecast for 2018 to 2026 based on revenue generated.

In competition analysis report covers key player’s basic information, product category, Sales (Volume), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%). The competitive landscape in the report offers detailed profiles of the key players in Indonesia Tyre Bead Wire Market. Report also covers financial overview, market strategies, new product analysis and marketing trends. Precise Competitive analysis helps businesses to build new product strategies. The study includes market value in terms of revenue in billion USD for years 2018-26 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in % for from 2018-26.

Indonesia Tyre Bead WireMarket : Product Type

• 0.78~1.60 mm

• 1.65~1.83 mm

• Above 1.83 mm

Indonesia Tyre Bead WireMarket : End User / Application

• Radial Tire

• Bias Tire

Indonesia Tyre Bead WireMarket: Companies Covered

• LanggengBajapratama, PT

• Bekaert

• Kiswire

• Rajratan

• Shandong Daye