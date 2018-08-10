Catheter Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Study on Catheter Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Catheter Market by product type (cardiovascular, intravenous, urology, neurovascular, and others), by end user (ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, dialysis centers, and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Catheter over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global catheter market was USD 8.1 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 55.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Catheter Market which includes company profiling of Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, C. R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated and Cardinal Health, Inc.

The report also identifies the drivers and restraints that affect the Catheter market over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Product Innovation

Product innovation is one of the recent trends in the global catheter market. Moreover, this trend is further anticipated to drive the global catheter market over the forecast period. Furthermore, development of products such as Soundstar 3D and ultrasound capable of mapping as well as development of products eliminating risk of needle-stick injuries are the prime factors responsible for the high demand of this trend.

Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures

Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle encouraged diseases such as obesity and diabetes are the key factor driving the grow of this market. Moreover, factors such as unhealthy lifestyle coupled with lack of exercises and outdoor activities are responsible for the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes.

North America region is the largest consumer among the geographies followed by Europe while APAC to grow at a highest CAGR

The global Catheter market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe. Presence of developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with high expenditure in healthcare and growing awareness among the patients is the prime factor responsible for the growth of catheter market in this region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the period of 2018 to 2024. Moreover, developing healthcare infrastructure and increase in demand for cardiovascular and urological catheters are anticipated to boost the market for Catheter.

Major Key Players mentioned in this Research

The companies covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, C. R. Bard, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated and Cardinal Health, Inc.

