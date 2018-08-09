In-Car Wireless Charging Market Size, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2023

Market Highlights:

The global in-car wireless charging market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. A commercial vehicle including both light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles projects a good growth opportunity for wireless charger manufacturers.

The global in-car wireless charging market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. European region accounts for a major market share owing to the presence of key automotive manufacturers such as Jaguar (U.K), BMW (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany). Rise in discretionary income of people and demand for high tech cars to minimize the need to carry a wired charger. In the global In-Car Wireless Charging market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions, owing to the growing automotive sector with advanced technology implementation in manufacturing & IT industries.

In-Car Wireless Charging Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global In-car Wireless Charging Market: Wireless Power Consortium (U.S.), Powermat Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Mojo Mobility, Inc. (U.S.), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), General Motors (U.S.), The Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Jaguar (U.K), The Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), BMW (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany) and others.

In-Car Wireless Charging Market Segmentation:

The global in-car wireless charging market is segmented by device, sales channel, and application. The device segment consists of smartphones, tablets, MP3/WAV players and others. The sales channel consists of OEM manufacturers and aftermarket. The application segments consist of premium and luxury cars, sports car and mid-segment & basic cars.

In-Car Wireless Charging Market Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the second highest position in the in-car wireless charging market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for luxury vehicles due to increasing living standards and presence of major market players.

In-Car Wireless Charging Market Regional Analysis:

The global in-car wireless charging market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It is observed that the European market accounts for a major share owing to prominent luxury and premium car market in the region. The presence of luxury brands such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz that offer wireless charging systems in their cars has boosted the market growth in the European market. North America accounts for second highest share owing to the fast adoption of advanced technology in the U.S. has paved the way for the growth of in-car wireless charging market. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to witness comparatively high growth during the forecast period 2017-2025. Improvise in the standard of living, increase in disposable income, and rising per capita ownership of premium cars is fueling the market in the Asia Pacific market.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Industrial Automation Service Providers

Governments and Financial Institutions

Original Equipment Manufacturers

