SHUKR’s Islamic Clothing Brings Modest Clothing to the Forefront of Fashion

Feeling fashionable through the summer heat can present problems while keeping cool and comfortable, but SHUKR Islamic Clothing has a variety of solutions that make style a priority.

Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognised contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did in 2001 with the creation of SHUKR Clothing. Registered in the US and the UK with current headquarters in Jordan, the company sells modest clothing; SHUKR is proud to be able to provide inspirational feature outfits and style advice to Muslim men and women, particularly when it comes to finding comfortable Islamic clothing.

While the competition for Islamic clothing is strong, SHUKR is able to stand out from the crowd with distinct seasonable collections that meet Islamic standards of modest fashion with the influence of Western styles and sensibilities. “Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping to their Islamic principles. As a leading Islamic clothing company, we see it is our duty to provide our customers the inspiration they need to look and feel confident,” says Sillwood.

Traditional pieces, such as long, loose-fitting dresses and pants, are providing to be popular items among many international customers due to their versatility. In the summer heat, it can be difficult to find Islamic clothing that makes it easy to keep cool, but SHUKR has a variety of fabrics to ensure that Muslim men and women do not have to substitute their modesty for style.

