Endoscope Flushing Pumps Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2017 to 2027

The global endoscope flushing pumps market is expected to experience a rise in market for its better physical cleaning action. In comparison to manual flushing procedure, automated endoscope flushing pump has gained both trust and popularity among doctors and physician. Newly invented global endoscope flushing pumps are known to flush the elevator channel as well. The new endoscope flushing pump consists of touch screen accompanied with broad computer screen, helps to find leak testing, and is driving the market in a positive way. Latest technology used in endoscope flushing pump market is providing a lucrative approach to the healthcare industry.

Major factors burgeoning the growth of market is the fact that endoscopic procedure finds its application in numerous disease conditions. Prevalence of diseases that requires the immediate need of endoscope flushing pumps is contributing to the major share of the market. Other factors such as it is portable manufacturing units, fully automated, it can fit on all types of standard endoscopes, leak testing, and self-cleaning, are pushing the growth of the market. Rise in geriatric population all across the world, is considered to be one of the key factors stoking the growth of the market. Global endoscope flushing pumps can be found in hospitals, ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and others.

Endoscope flushing pumps have now replaced the manual flushing procedures while improving the colon visibility after or during endoscopic procedure. These automated flushing endoscopic cleaning equipment pumps automates the manual flushing phase for all flexible scopes. Endoscope flushing pumps eliminates the manual flushing of all channels with automated one for all flexible endoscopes with varied sizes. Endoscopes flush the fluid at a pressure that is non-damaging but creates physical cleaning action. Newly manufactured endoscope flushing pumps are one of a kind innovation guarantees even the elevator channel is flushed. It even has innovation that faculties if the pressure increases, ensuring that no harm can occur while flushing the scopes. Right from leak testing to full sterilization, worked by touch screen, followed by on board computer screen (putting away 1 million cycles) and printer it guarantees reprocessing just turned out to be more gainful.

Endoscope flushing pumps market is mainly driven by increasing application endoscopic procedures in various disease conditions, conducive reimbursement policies and increasing prevalence of diseases that necessitate endoscopic processes. Other factors that contribute to overall growth of the market are: small portable manufactured units, easy fit for all types of standard endoscopes from manufacturers, fully automated, stops repetitive strain injuries, leak testing, self-cleaning coupled with disinfection cycle and others. For e.g. the OFP-2 endoscopic flushing pump (Olympus) felicitates washing of gastric and colonic mucosa resulting in improved visualisation, diagnosis and therapy during endoscopic procedures and Aids in the use of trans-endoscopic ultrasound probes by providing rapid filling of the organ to be examined.

Aside from previously mentioned factors, expanding geriatric populace, innovation headway in endoscopic systems like diagnostic analysis, representation and visualization etc. expected to further spur revenue growth of endoscope flushing pumps market over the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness of endoscopic procedures, increasing product reach worldwide are projected to lift the revenue growth of endoscope flushing pumps market over the forecast period. However, more usage of manual flushing in many regions worldwide, low effective measures via infection control units, lack of endoscopy skilled professionals to operate these pumps and lack of awareness regarding newly automated endoscope flushing pumps among medical device professionals is expected to affect the endoscope flushing pumps market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Endoscope flushing pumps market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application end user, and region

Based on the product type, the endoscope flushing pumps market is segmented into the following:

Automated Portable Pump

Based on end user, the endoscope flushing pumps market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Others

Players in the market offering products and after sale services to better create demand and retain customers for company’s products. Players in the market coming with innovative products and adopting geographic expansion strategies by to increase geographic footprint in global endoscope flushing pumps market.

Geographically, endoscope flushing pumps market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe regions are expected to garner larger market revenue share in endoscope flushing pumps market over the forecast period owing to presence of key players in the regions and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure which are expected to propel the demand for endoscope flushing pumps during the forecast period in the above mentioned region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth owing growing healthcare infrastructure, rising out of pocket healthcare expenditure in the region.

The players in endoscope flushing pumps market include MEDIVATORS Inc., Amity International, Olympus America and to name a few.

