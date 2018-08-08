Balsa Wood Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Growth Application and 2023 Opportunity Forecast Report

Market Introduction:

The balsa wood market is gaining traction across the globe, owing to the low density of wood, making balsa the lightest commercial timber available in the market. By type, ‘Grain B’ segment has accounted for a larger market share due to its combine property of ‘Grain A’ and ‘Grain C’ type of wood. ‘Grain C’ type on balsa market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.88%, during the forecast period as it is regarded as the most aesthetically pleasing.

Major Players in the global balsa wood market includes:

3A Composites

PNG Balsa Company Ltd

Gill Corporation

SINOKIKO BALSA TRADING

Gurit (Spain)

Geographic Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

Key Findings:

The global balsa wood market is projected to reach USD 217.26 million by 2023 with 5.98% CAGR growth rate during the review period of 2017-2023. The ‘Grain B’ balsa wood by type has acquired nearly 41% share of the market and is growing at highest CAGR among other grain types of balsa wood. Grain ‘C’ is also a major segment, which is swiftly acquiring significant share of the market by growing at CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period. Aerospace & defense segment as an application has acquired as the largest share of the market. The segment is growing at highest CAGR among other application of balsa wood, to reach USD 77.76 million. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global balsa wood market, which is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.97% to reach USD 71.25 by the end of review period. China acquired the largest market share and slated to grow at CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Balsa wood producers

Balsa wood composite manufacturers

Wind blades manufacturers

Potential investors

Balsa wood suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

