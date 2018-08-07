Parotid Tumors Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023Till 2023

Parotid Tumors are abnormal growth within the salivary gland. The parotid glands are prone to various conditions like fibrous reaction, parotitis, salivary stones, injury, cancers, and parotid tumors. The parotid tumor can be cancerous or non-cancerous.

Parotid Tumors can be caused by various reasons such as certain abdominal surgery, liver cirrhosis, dehydration, salivary gland infections, metastasis of cancer, and salivary duct stones. The global parotid tumors market is majorly driven by growing prevalence of cancer, growing liver cirrhosis, and rising consumption of alcohol. Additionally, factors such as government initiatives and support, rising demand for advanced technologies and growing market players offering newer products are likely to drive the market.

According to Cancer Research U.K, around 14.1 million cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2014. Additionally, according to national cancer institute in 2014, around 14.5 million cases of cancer went undiagnosed. Such statistics has propelled the overall number of cancer cases and thereby are likely to drive the growth of global parotid tumors market.

Global Parotid Tumors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecasted period.

Key Players in Parotid Tumors Market:

Eli Lilly & Co

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc

Pfizer Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Regional Analysis of Parotid Tumors Market:

North America Parotid Tumors market is a growing market in the Americas region. On a regional basis, Americas region is segmented into North America and South America. North America is segmented into US and Canada. Increasing number of cancer and rising consumption of alcohol among the masses is likely to drive the growth of North America Parotid Tumors market. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure is likely to drive the growth of the market. For instance, according to National Institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism, in 2015, around 26.9% individuals aged 18 and above are engaged in drinking.Similarly, according to Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), around USD 80.2 billion was spent in cancer treatment.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a noticeable share in the global Parotid Tumors market. The European market is expected to grow a healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the availability of newer and advanced treatment facilities, and rising skilled medical professionals along with growing need for better healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, extensive research and development activities for the treatment of disease and increasing government support and initiative boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is the major driver for the market growth. India is the fastest growing region owing to an increasing population. Rising awareness about the health and availability of new treatment methods drive the market in this region. Rising healthcare expenditure and overall growth of healthcare diagnostic and treatment industry also drive the market.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness, limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, United Arab Emirates is the largest market share owing to the development of healthcare industry and rising availability of specialty care centers.

Market Segmentation of Parotid Tumors Market:

The global Parotid Tumors infection market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis and end users.

By the type Pleomorphic Adenoma, Warthin’s Tumor and Cancerous/Malignant Tumor. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into Parotidectomy, Removal of Lymph Node, Reconstructive Surgery, Radiation Therapy, and Chemotherapy. By diagnosis, the market is segmented into X-ray, CT scan, MRI, Ultrasound, FNAC (Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology), Sialography, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, Specialty centers, and Research centers.

Major Table of Content:

1.Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

TOC Continued….!

