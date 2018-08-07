NOVA Dental Marketing Agency Discusses Organic SEO For Dentists

321 Web Marketing, a Northern Virginia dental marketing agency, recently published a blog post outlining the benefits of incorporating organic SEO for dentists into marketing plans. Organic SEO can be more effective and less expensive than other types of marketing, making it an ideal marketing option.

Dental practices have may options when it comes to developing a dental marketing plan. Various digital marketing techniques, such as email newsletters and social media marketing, can prove successful in spreading the word about the practice’s services. Creating SEO content, however, comes with some significant benefits not that are not necessarily seen when using other options.

SEO, or search engine optimization, uses strategically placed keywords throughout a website to help both search engines and potential customers find the website. When done correctly, SEO-optimized pages appear higher in search results, driving traffic to the site and promoting trust amongst consumers, who tend to view the highest results as the most trustworthy and relevant. Using organic SEO can also guide the creation of relevant content. By writing blog posts that contain information users are seeking, your practice can develop a reputation as a knowledgeable and trustworthy source of information, which promotes brand loyalty and may inspire referrals. Because SEO is designed to show content containing certain keywords to people who have searched for those keywords, it is likely that your practice will see more qualified leads than if it had chosen to rely primarily on other forms of marketing. Finally, SEO is a one-time investment, and the price of creating optimized content does not change based on how many people visit your site or the popularity of keywords used, unlike pay per click marketing.

Contact a dental marketing agency to get more information and discuss your organic SEO plan.

