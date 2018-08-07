Fortnite Items List that May Come Later in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite fans may know that lately, a Fortnite Datamine revealed that Epic may be producing some massive modifications towards the game by introducing new customization selections, such as the potential to change the design of the Battle Bus. Nevertheless, that doesn’t seem to be all coming in the well-known battle royale game, as a datamine of patch v5.2 has displayed many new Fortnite Items, such as weapons, modes, skins, consumables, and a lot, much more.

Obviously, moving forward, it’s worth mentioning that even if the code for these items is within the game, it doesn’t necessarily imply they’ll be added for the game ideal away, or maybe even at all. With this being the case, the Fortnite LTMs listed beneath may come later in season 5, too as the weapons which are listed. Check out the complete datamined list under:

Skins:

Celestial (Male)

DurrburgerHero (Male) (Burger Boss Victory well done.)

Exercise (Female) (Aerobic Assassin Flex your victory muscles.)

Exercise (Male) (Mullet Marauder Totally radical.)

FuzzyBearPanda (Female) (2000 V-Bucks) (P.A.N.D.A Team Leader Victory now. Nap later.)

StreetRacerWhite (Female) (Whiteout Break away from the pack.)

StreetRacerWhite (Male) (Overtaker Take over the competition.)

SushiChef (Male) (1200 V-Bucks) (Sushi Master Roll out!)

Emotes:

Aerobics (500 V-Bucks) (Work it Out Break a sweat.)

Chug (Go! You can do it!)

Llama Bell

Hot Stuff (Hot Stuff Tss!)

Pump (500 V-Bucks)

Gliders:

DurrburgerHero

Exercise

StreetRacerBike

StreetRacerWhite

SushiChef

Pickaxes:

SushiChef (800 V-Bucks)

Exercise

StreetRacerCobra (800 V-Bucks)

DurrburgerHero

Wukong

Back Bling:

80’s Exercise (Female)

80’s Exercise (Male)

StreetRacerWhite (Female)

StreetRacerWhite (Male)

SushiChef (Male)

DurrBurgerHero (Male)

FuzzyBearPanda (Female)

Weapons:

Break-barrel Shotgun

Heavy Sniper (Heavy Sniper Slower reload time, first shot pieces wall)

Rail Sniper (Railgun)

Game Modes:

5×20 (20x20x20x20x20)

Bling

Blitz

Comp Blitz

Deimos

Final

Gameplay Mutators

Ground

Fly Explosives

Impact

Practice

Score

Shotguns

Sky Supply (Sky Supply Drops rain from above!)

Snipers

Solid Gold

Steady Storm

Taxes (Tactical Showdown This mode encourages tactical combat and building by putting a cap on the amount of resources and ammunition players can carry. Player structures also star with less health than normal.)

“WW” (Wild West We don’t have none of that new fancy tech here!)

Items:

Durrrables Burger (Healing item)

Durrrables Drink (Shield Item)

Durrrables Fries (Movement Speed Boost)

Bottle Rocket (Fireworks Bright, loud, and fun! Warning: do not light indoors.)

Grapple

ZipLine

“Shockwave” Grenade

Traps:

Cage Trap (Lockup Trap)

Foraged Items (like shield shrooms and apples):

“Hurt N’ Heal” (Prickly Pear)

“Movement Speed”

Misc:

Season 5 Treasure Map 03

Vehicle Effects:

TireGlowRed on golf carts for StreetRacer

Thinking of the Durr Burger mascot was among the initial to spend the price tag when rifts began to seem across the island, it really is good to see items associated towards the burger within the list above. Not to mention, some of the upcoming LTMs appear seriously fascinating, like the mysterious Steady Storm plus the Taxes mode. The heavy sniper, even with the particulars above, will likely remain a controversial challenge when it can be formally introduced into the game.

Nevertheless, even though these most up-to-date introductions are in the game’s code, it’s up to Epic Games regardless of whether or not they may be ever adequately introduced into the game. Till then, however, Fortnite players still have a lot to keep them captivated, for instance by discovering the week four Battle Star.

Don’t forget that Fortnite is available now for iOS, Computer, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. An Android version is an improvement as well.