Cisdem Data Recovery 5.0.0 Brings Enhanced Recovery Accuracy up to 96.8%

Cisdem, a long-established developer of productivity and business software for Mac, today announced the release of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac version 5.0.0. The new version comes with improved scanning speed, enhanced recovery accuracy, new added features and a brand new interface.

“Upgrading to the new version means faster and better data recovery,” said Edward L. Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “We optimized the recovery algorithm, aiming to lift the recovery accuracy to a even higher level. After running multiple tests, we found that, on average, the recovery accuracy of Cisdem Data Recovery 5.0.0 is up to 96.8%. There is a 4.57% increase when compared to the last version (Ver4.2.3). In addition to enhanced efficiency and accuracy, there are also improvements in usability. Users are now able to preview files while the scan is going on. The new interface will bring a different optimized experience.”

What’s New in Version 5.0.0:

1. Brand new interface: Optimize the UI interface and make the operation easier.

2. Speed up the time of data scanning.

3. Improved recovery accuracy and quality of the recoverable data.

4. Support preview files in the process of scanning.

Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac:

Recover documents, images, music and more

Support a wide variety of file formats and all major file types including photos, videos, audios, documents, archives, emails, etc.

A wide support for different file systems

Recover lost, deleted and formatted data from common file systems including APFS, HFS+, FAT16, FAT32, exFAT, etc.

Recover data regardless of device

Recover data from any internal or external storage devices, such as Mac hard drive, SSD, memory card, USB flash drive, digital camera, iPod, MP3 player, MP4 player, etc.

Work for all data loss situations

Recovery data regardless of data loss causes, such as accidental deletion, device formation, virus damage, factory reset, macOS upgrade, etc.

Customized data recovery solutions

Provide 5 data recovery solutions for different data loss scenarios

Automatic classification by file type for format

After the scan, lost files will be listed in tree-view, classified by file type and format, for users to preview and select.

Multiple preview modes

Users can preview files during and after scanning. There are three different modes allowing users to conveniently preview files and check out file information.

Flexible filtering

Users can filter files by name, size, format, path, etc. to find target files quickly and effectively.

Price and Availability:

Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 5.0.0 is available on Cisdem’s official website. You can get a lifetime license with $49.99 now (reg. price: $69.99) with lifetime free upgrades. Free trial is provided and available for download from https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-datarecovery-10.dmg. To get more information about Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac, please visit: https://www.cisdem.com/data-recovery-mac.html.