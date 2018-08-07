Capacitive Sensor Market Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2027

Key players:

The prominent players in the market of capacitive sensor are- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) 3m company (U.S.), Alps Electric (Japan), Microchip Technology (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Synaptics Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherland), Cirque Corporation (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor (U.S.) among others.

Market Scenario:

Capacitive sensor is a technology which takes the human body as an input method. The most relevant example of capacity sensor are touch pad in laptops but apart from this Capacity Sensor Market has various application in various industries. This market has grown to billions and has been valued at US High billion in the year 2015. It is expected that this market will reach the market size of US High billion by the end of forecasted period with the CAGR of High.

Regional Analysis:

Currently North America is dominating the market of capacitive market due to high demand for the consumer electronics product as well as from healthcare industry. US is leading the market in North America with the market share of High Europe stands as second biggest market for capacitive market with the market share of High and has been valued at US High billion in the year 2015. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with the CAGR of High and expected to lead the market by the end of forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Components: Audio & amplifiers, Data Converters, Clocks and Timers, Microcontrollers among others.

Segmentation by Sensors: Proximity, acceleration, humidity, position among others.

Segmentation by end user: Automotive, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Lighting, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, medical among others.

Note- Only qualitative information will be provided for segment Components.

Industry News:

In the May 2016, Infineon Technologies announced the collaboration with IMEC to produce CMOS sensor for automotive industry.

In the March 2016 3m company unveils the capacitive multi touch displays for large format digital signage and retails displays.

In October 2015, Microchip Technology announced the expansion plan for sensing products.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific:

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa:

The report for Global Capacitive Sensor Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of Capacitive Sensor Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Capacitive Sensor Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Capacitive Sensor market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by sensors, by end users, by components and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Capacitive Sensor Market

