An Easy-To-Use Stethoscope Kit That Can Help In Measuring Blood Pressure Is Now Available

Gurin Products, LLC. says that they have designed their Santamedical brand of Aneroid sphygmomanometer and a Sprague Rappaport Stethoscope Kit in such a manner that it can be used by the right hand as well as by the left hand.

For those who are looking for an easy-to-use Stethoscope kit that can help in measuring blood pressure also, the good news is that Gurin Products, LLC. is offering the Santamedical brand of Aneroid sphygmomanometer and a Sprague Rappaport Stethoscope Kit. The company points out that the Stethoscope kit they are offering has a 22″ long tubing and a durable, chrome-plated zinc alloy Dual Head chest piece. Further, it has an adult-size nylon cuff with a D ring closure also.

The company adds that the highly convenient, all-in-one professional kit comes with a matching color bag and it is perfect for nurses, students, and medical professionals. It is latex free also.

The company points out that measuring the blood pressure of patients is one the most frequently carried out tasks of medical professionals and the blood pressure monitor they are offering, with its outstanding quality and versatility, can help these professionals take these measurements without any hassles. Only by taking the accurate measurements of blood pressure, medical professionals can determine the right treatment for those patients affected by hypertension. The tool is ideal for home health use also.

The company takes pride in asserting that the Santamedical aneroid sphygmomanometer kit they are offering is built to last and has been designed suitably for being used with the right hand as well as with the left hand. The easy-release deflation valve on the kit makes taking accurate blood pressure measurements easy and comfortable.

The kit comes with the limited warranty offered by manufacturers. Two diaphragms, two extra pairs of antimicrobial silicone ear tips, three extra bells and a nylon carrying case are offered along with the kit.

About the Santamedical brand of Aneroid sphygmomanometer and a Sprague Rappaport Stethoscope Kit Offered by Gurin Products, LLC.

