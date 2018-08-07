Alginates Market Research, Trend, Growth, Market Penetration, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Overview:

Sodium alginate is widely used in various industries including food, textile printing and pharmaceutical. Dental impression material utilizes alginate as its means of gelling. Alginate is present in the cell walls of brown algae, as the calcium, magnesium and sodium salts of alginic acid. Alginates are refined from brown seaweeds. A wide variety of brown seaweeds of the phylum Phaeophyceae are harvested globally and converted into raw material, commonly known as sodium alginate.

The use of the alginate in food & beverage industry is legalized by major regulatory agencies including FDA and European Commission which drives its demand. The growth of food & beverage industry in Asia Pacific owing to rise in population is anticipated to boost the demand of alginates in this region. Alginate is mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of controlled release drugs due to superior product performance. Therefore, the growth of pharmaceutical industry will have a positive impact on the growth of alginate market. Moreover, increasing application of alginate in bakery and confectionery will propel the growth of alginate market.

Latest Industry Updates:

Nov 2017 Algaia S.A. introduces Satialgine DVA, a next-generation seaweed extract ingredient for dairy and non-dairy desserts. This alginate line provides a unique rich and creamy texture in desserts such as low-fat dairy flans.

May 2017 Algaia, S.A., and AIDP, Inc. announce their entry into a distribution partnership to market Algaia’s alginates and other specialty marine-based solutions to customers in Canada, USA and Mexico.

March 2017 DuPont acquired FMC’s health and nutrition business and divested a part of their crop chemical business. The business of FMC’s health and nutrition business included carrageenan, alginates, cellulose and other gums used as food ingredients.

Jan 2017 Algaia has bolstered its growth in specialty marine ingredients by completing the acquisition of Cargill’s Alginate business and manufacturing plant.

Top Key Players Analysis:

With the entry of industry players in the Alginate segment, a trend of solid, volume- driven growth has been observed in the market. Key players in the Alginate market are focusing on expansions, acquisitions, mergers and new product launches. Acquisition is the main focus of the competitors in order to expand their business and increase their market base. R&D and product innovations are driving the growth of the market. There is continuous efforts by the key players to innovate their product offerings in the market.

The key players profiled in Alginate market are Ingredients Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Cargill (U.S.), P.L. Thomas & Co. (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), CP Kelco (U.S.), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Kimica (Japan)

Market Segments:

The global Alginate market has been divided into Type, Distribution Channel, Form and Region.

On The Basis Of Type: Laminaria, Macrocystis, Ascophyllum, Lessonia, Durvillaea, Ecklonia and others

On The Basis Of Function: Thickeners, Stabilizers, Emulsifiers, Acidity Regulators & Others

On the Basis of Application: Food and Beverages, Biofuels, Textile Industry, Paper and Pulp, Pharmaceuticals and Others

On The Basis Of Region: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

Alginate Market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America and Rest of the World (RoW). APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecasted period. The key players of alginate market are dominantly present in Europe which is driving the growth of the market in this region. The richness of raw materials in Chile and Norway supports the production growth.

The consumption of the product in Asia Pacific is expected to rise due to the rapid development of the textile and food & beverage industry. The penetration of the product in the pharmaceutical industry in this region is currently limited due to their low usage in the developing economies. However, this creates a potential for the market to expand, which is projected to boost the consumption of the product over the forecast period. In Central and South America, the growing demand for jellies, ice creams, and lactic acid drinks is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.