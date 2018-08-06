Two New Hair Extension Products Set To Launched By HairXtensions in the UK Market

6th Aug 2018 Eastleigh, UK: HairXtensions an English trademark well-known for authentic human hair Extension Company, mainly nail-tip, stick tip and micro loop extensions. The company’s official website will be releasing two new products named “Ponytail Hair Extensions” and “Silicone-lined Nano Rings” for consumers.

The HairXtensions in UK has complimented numerous clients with hair expansion items. This product release connotes the HairXtensions company esteem value has slant over the time, from far-fetched different brands. Now, the HairXtensions is launching a dual hair extension product on their official site. The Ponytail Hair Extensions and Silicone-lined Nano Rings are the products. The new products will be released with the impression of providing an update in the utilisation of the HairXtensions products.

The hair extension company leads in beautifying accessories, in the lucrative UK market. With the release of ponytail hair extensions and silicone-lined Nano rings, the two new hair products are going to enhance the market value of the brand. The 65-gram ponytail extension is introduced in various colours extending 18 inches or 46 cm, entirely made-up of Human Chinese Remy hairs. These hair extensions are expected to have a lifespan of 2/3 months under standard conditions and with after care products.

Also the introductory Silicone-lined Nano rings having 3mm external and 1.5mm internal diameter, available in 10 colours. This Nano rings are 90% smaller and less detectable than any other ring system, providing more comfort and extra grip.

“The hair extension market is updating vigorously in the UK, and the level of customer hair accessories requirement are updating with the same time, so we continuously introduce and add hair extension items in our product inventories” said a representative from HairXtensions.

HairXtensions also offers the other versions of hair altering and enhancing products like Nail-Tip Hair Extensions, Stick-Tip Hair Extensions, Micro-loop and Clip Ins Hair Extensions with length ranging and colour options.

The company that leaves no stone unturned to remain meticulous at their services also initiates to improve their services and product quality. To know more about the company, visit: https://www.hairxtensions.co.uk/