Stick Packaging Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2022

Global Stick Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Plastic, and others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, and others), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Stick packaging is a type of flexible packaging which is generally used for food packaging. Stick packaging is vertical, elongated, and is easy to handle for on-the-go products. Substances can be poured easily into stick packages depending on their shape. They are economical and efficient than any other form of packaging. They have lower effect on environment as compared to any other form of packaging.

One of the factors driving the growth of stick packaging market is the rise in income of the people, which is leading to the increased use of packaged products. The innovation in flexible packaging has driven the manufacturer to develop small packaging products, which ultimately increase the market for stick packaging. The rising disposable income along with the growth in the global retail industry have resulted in the growth of this market. The increase in demand for the packaged food because of the health consciousness is also driving the stick packaging market.

Regional Analysis of Stick Packaging Market:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rising middle-class population and rise in disposable income of the people in this region. The emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and South Africa are preferring new innovative flexible packaging over using traditional rigid packaging, which will result in the growth of this market. North America is expected to witness a stable growth in stick packaging market.

Key Players:

The key players of global stick packaging market are Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Corporation (U.S.) Ball Corporation (U.S.), Reynolds Group Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa Group (U.K.), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), EXAIR Corporation (U.S.), RPC Group Plc. (U.S.), Rexam Plc. (U.S.), and Bosch Packaging Technology (U.S.).

The report for Stick Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objectives of Stick packaging Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global stick packaging market

stick packaging market To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global stick packaging market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material, by application, and by region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global stick packaging market.

