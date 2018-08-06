Rugged Display Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2023

Market Scenario:

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its in-depth report states that the global rugged display market is estimated to reach USD 10 billion at 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). Some of the factors that favor the market growth include increasing trend of digital transformation, technological transfer in display technology, and development of ruggedized display devices with high specifications. Growing demand for human-machine interface (HMI) and internet of things (IoT) in several industries have also been observed that works in favor of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements in many sectors, such as consumer electronics, healthcare and automotive have opened new avenues for the global Rugged Display Market growth. Most of the aerospace & defense, industrial and healthcare applications extensively use display devices that are rugged and portable in nature. On the flip side, adoption of consumer-grade devices for industrial applications may turn out to be detrimental for the market growth during the forecast period. However, despite the restraints, factors such as reduced total price of possession (TCO) for an extended period and rising demand from several industries will shape the market size positively.

A market trend worth noting is the increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD), which is the practice of providing the employees in an organization the freedom to use their own computers, smartphones, or other devices to work. Also, consumer rugged smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, are gaining momentum owing to growing investment in products which are durable and can also withstand rough treatment.

Major Key Player of Rugged Display Market:

The prominent players in the global rugged display market – Sparton Corporation (US), Xplore Technologies Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Samsung Group (South Korea), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Bluestone Technology Ltd (U.S), Chassis Plans (U.S), Sonim Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The global rugged display market is segmented on the basis of type, operating system, ruggedness, end- users and region.

The types of rugged display devices are dot-matrix, liquid crystal display (LCD), light-emitting diode (LED) and others. In the past few years, LCDs have gained popularity due to their favorable properties which include less power consumption, compact size and low price in comparison to other display panels. On account of these benefits, the LCD market growth has witnessed tremendous growth globally.

Based on operating system, the market is segmented on the basis of iPhone operation system (iOS), windows, android, and others. Android market has noted a lot of success in the past decade due to the advantages of its approach. Frequent release of new phones, multiple options in various price range brackets ideal for price-sensitive nations, and new market entrants increase the android market size substantially. For instance, new phone models from Oppo, Samsung, Huawei, and others have been released within a short span of time, thereby increasing the customer base for Android in many regions.

Based on ruggedness, the market is segmented on the basis of semi-rugged, fully rugged, ultra-rugged and others. Fully rugged display devices enjoy immense demand from industrial sectors such as oil & gas, mining, and logistics which boosts its market growth. They are also built to operate in extreme conditions such as severe temperatures and shock, increasing their sale and thrusting the market growth considerably.

The end-users in the rugged display market are government and defense, aerospace, hospitals, industrial, commercial and others. Rugged display is ideal for application in military due to the advantages it offers. They can easily withstand harsh environments, are highly reliable, can bear extreme shocks and vibrations, and optimum function and also offer real-time data. Moreover, military-based vehicle operations prefer extremely rugged displays owing to the low-risks and efficient monitor technology provided by them.

Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the rugged display market is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

North America is one of the leading regions in terms of market share in rugged display market. This can be attributed to its massive demand in various sectors such as aerospace, government, industries and others. Also, growing trend of digital transformation in the region can be attributed for the market growth. Apart from this, various rugged display manufactures in North America focus on increasing their production in a bid to enhance customer experience and gain competitive edge in the rugged display market in the region.

On the other hand, the Europe market is estimated to grow steadily throughout the forecast period. The government, aerospace and defense sectors hold the largest rugged display market share in Europe. Moreover, rugged display devices has further gained prominence in the healthcare domain in the region, which also propels the market growth.

MRFR also reports that Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are emerging in the rugged display market and are expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the future due to several companies taking interest in deploying the rugged display in the market. Smartphones and handheld devices are immensely popular in these countries, which positively impacts the overall market growth in the region. Furthermore, laptops and notebook devices are majorly launched by manufactures and used by growing number of consumers due to their convenience factor and portability of these devices. For instance, in 2018, Hewlett Packard (HP) India unveiled new HP OMEN 15 laptop in the country. HP OMEN series are potent laptops in a compact form and also have the world’s first headset with active ear cup cooling technology.

