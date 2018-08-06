Oilfield Equipment Market Share, Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:-

The oilfield service industry is completely dependent on upstream operations thus, in this scenario, it will be profited. Oilfield equipment are elementary equipment used for the development of successfully explored oilfields. These include a wide range of equipment that perform the functions starting from drilling to well completion. The main functions of oilfield equipment include drilling, data acquisition, well intervention, well logging, well completion, pressure maintenance, flow control, and others.

The rising prices have boosted the upstream activities in oil industry. This has resulted in a rise in demand for the Oilfield Equipment market. In recent times oil and gas has been witnessing a significant downturn due to the continuous fall in the prices. These changes in the supply and demand dynamics is expected to raise the number of oil wells thus, resulting in boosting the oil field Equipment market. Increasing demand for oil and gas is also expected to fuel the demand in the oilfield Equipment market.

Market Segmentations:-

Global oilfield equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment, type and region. Based on equipment the market is further segmented into Drilling Equipment, Field Production Machinery, Pumps, Valves, Others. Amongst these segments, drilling equipment segments holds the largest share due to increased number of drilling projects across the globe. On the basis of type, market is classified as drilling (Drill Pipe, Drill Collars), Pressure & Flow control (BOP, Valves, Manifold). Drill Pipe segment accounts for the largest market share due to large drilling activities in offshore and onshore. Also, shale production, which requires drill pipes as an essential set of equipment, has witnessed growth.

Leading Key Players:-

Superior Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp

GE Oil and Gas

Weatherford International

Schlumberger C&J Energy Services Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc

Halliburton

Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Expro International Group Holding Ltd.

Global Oilfield Equipment Market Analysis:-

Global oilfield equipment market is expected to observe phenomenal growth during the forecast period owing to increasing exploration and drilling activities and recovery of oil prices after price shock of 2014. North America region held the largest market share in oilfield equipment market. In North America region exploration activities and rock study activities for shale oil, oil sands, and carbonate rocks are rising. For instance the production from shale oil in 2017 was 4.67 million barrels, which contributed half of the total oil produce from U.S. Asia Pacific and Africa region are likely to lead to the growth of oilfield equipment market. Major growth is attributed to the discoveries in Gulf of Thailand, and South China Sea from Asia Pacific and Mediterranean Sea and Egypt desert from Africa.

Major Point of Table Of Content:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued………