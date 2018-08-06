Experienced Personal Injury Attorney New Hemisphere

Either you or any of your family members involved in any accident case? Then meet our licensed personal injury attorney at Hage Hodes. We help you to solve your accidental legal issues through our high quality legal services.

We are known as the leading law firm offers exceptional legal services to solve all kinds of businesses, individuals, and institutional problems in New Hemisphere and Massachusetts. Our professionals have a good relationship with all other regional, national and international law firms to assist beyond the New Hemisphere and Massachusetts.

We provide all our comprehensive services and advices to the clients in any field, including businesses, litigation issues, corporation law, family issues and etc. We treat all our clients in an equal manner and we create solutions based on the client’s desire.

Our team of personal injury attorney is well qualified and specialized in evaluating and prosecuting personal injury cases, which include:

• Defective Products

• Automobile accidents

• Dental Malpractice

• Travel Injuries

• Environmental Exposure

• Nursing Home Liability

• Defective Premises/Slip & Fall

• Hospital and Medical Malpractice

• Product or toxic tort liability

• School and Institutional Negligence

• Work-Related Accidents and Third-Party Claims

All of our expertise has many years of experience in handling general negligence cases such as wrongful death cases and serious bodily injury cases, which are occurring by the negligence of others.

We also have extensive experience in handling professional negligence cases include engineer and architect negligence accountant malpractice, and medical malpractice. We didn’t take any fee for prosecution or evaluation until we get succeed in the case.

Our team of attorney is also capable to handle various cases, such as:

• Civil & Business Litigation

• Employment Law

• Family Law

• Insurance Law

• Intellectual Property Law

• Real Estate Law

• Business and Corporate Law

• Bankruptcy and Debt Relief

• Wills, Trusts & Estate Planning

• Probate Court, Estates & Adult Guardianship

Never hesitate to contact us, we are always available to our

clients. Just call on 1.603.668.2222 or mail to info@hagehodes.com for further information or for any inquiry.

Hire our certified and experienced personal injury attorney New Hemisphere at Hage Hodes for personal injury & negligence case and all other legal issues, who has a successful career in this field. Please do visit our website https://hagehodes.com/personal-injury/ to hire our professionals.

Contact US :

1855 Elm Street

Manchester, NH, 03104

Phone : 603-668-2222

Email : info@hagehodes.com

Fax : 603-641-6333

800-588-8886 (NH & MASS)